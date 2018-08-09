Raiders.com Mailbag: Which rookies will contribute sooner than later?

EP: Yes, I do.

Let's just take stock of the roster, as it stands right now. Veteran left tackle Donald Penn has been on the PUP list since we arrived in Napa, which means that as of now, your starting left tackle is Kolton Miller.

With No. 72 unable to go at the moment, the rookie from UCLA has run with the first team for the entirety of camp, and if the season opened tomorrow, Mr. Miller would be the man charged with protecting Derek Carr's blindside. Now, that's not to say things can't change over the next four weeks; if I know one thing, it's that the first unofficial depth chart the team puts out is just that – unofficial.

As far as Parker is concerned, he's been battling through some injuries of his own recently, but in what we have seen from him, the physical tackle has no doubt looked the part of an NFL lineman.