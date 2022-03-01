Raiders commemorate Black History Month through virtual panel discussion

Mar 01, 2022 at 02:28 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders and Cox Communications commemorated Black History Month with a virtual panel discussion centered on sports and entertainment with a spotlight on Las Vegas and the Raiders. The panel included Raiders Senior Advisor to the Owner and President Marcel Reece, tackle Brandon Parker, linebacker K.J. Wright and 25 middle school scholars from Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus.

The group used as a basis for discussion the digital education platform EVERFI and its 306: Continuing the Story – a Black history curriculum that teaches students about events in U.S. history before and after the Civil Rights Era that have shaped the experience of many Black people in the United States. This African American History curriculum celebrates exceptional achievements made by Black leaders, trailblazers, and communities, despite an undeniable context of racism, trauma, and dehumanization. 

Students drew connections from past and present events to recognize and empathize with the ongoing challenges Black people continue to face in the United States. "I believe that we need to embrace history," Reece said to the students. Wright added, "I don't believe that you can have enough activists and leaders in the community" while Parker offered, "A piece of advice that I would give myself back in middle schools is put in the extra work."

Cox donated backpacks with school supplies to the participating middle school students. In addition, the Raiders donated tablets to Democracy Prep so students can continue the EVERFI curriculum year-round in the areas of business titans, contributions to medicine, untold stories and counter storytelling. The Democracy Prep football program will benefit from the tablets as well through a program to help them with preseason training and in game strategy.

"Thank you for wanting to help and learn about change," Reece concluded.

The Raiders participated in another event to commemorate the contributions of African Americans to Southern Nevada's history and culture. Last weekend, Raider Nation On Location (RNOL) joined the Spring's Preserve's annual Black History Month Festival, which was themed "Black Health and Wellness." The RNOL booth featured Silver & Black-themed giveaway items for all in attendance and a signed Raiders helmet for the one lucky raffle winner.

Raider Nation on Location at Springs Preserve Black History Month Festival

The Raiders hosted a Raider Nation on Location with games and giveaways at the Springs Preserve Black History Month Festival.

Raider Nation on Location was on hand to take part in the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
1 / 12

Raider Nation on Location was on hand to take part in the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Nation on Location was on hand to take part in the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
2 / 12

Raider Nation on Location was on hand to take part in the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An attendee enjoys a game of Plinko at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
3 / 12

An attendee enjoys a game of Plinko at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An attendee wins a miniature Raiders football at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
4 / 12

An attendee wins a miniature Raiders football at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A football autographed by Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard was a giveaway prize at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
5 / 12

A football autographed by Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard was a giveaway prize at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An attendee enjoys a game of Plinko at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
6 / 12

An attendee enjoys a game of Plinko at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Nation on Location was on hand to take part in the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
7 / 12

Raider Nation on Location was on hand to take part in the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Nation on Location was on hand to take part in the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
8 / 12

Raider Nation on Location was on hand to take part in the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Nation on Location was on hand to take part in the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
9 / 12

Raider Nation on Location was on hand to take part in the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An attendee enjoys a game of Plinko at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
10 / 12

An attendee enjoys a game of Plinko at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees enjoy a game of Plinko at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
11 / 12

Attendees enjoy a game of Plinko at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An attendee speaks with a Raiders ambassador at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.
12 / 12

An attendee speaks with a Raiders ambassador at the Raider Nation on Location at the Springs Preserve's 13th annual Black History Month Festival.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders support The Trevor Project with $100,000 donation

The team is matching the pledge made by defensive end Carl Nassib last summer after he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
news

America First Credit Union, Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders Foundation present SafeNest with $18,900 donation

SafeNest, a Nevada nonprofit, will use the funds to provide critical crisis services and shelter to persons experiencing abuse.
news

Madden family announces list of speakers for John Madden Public Memorial

In addition, there will be video tributes as well as musical performances at RingCentral Coliseum on February 14th in honor of the late NFL legend.
news

Celebration of the life of John Madden set for February 14

The Madden Family has announced that there will be a public memorial in celebration of John Madden's life on Monday, February 14 at 5:30 pm PST at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.
news

Raiders name Champ Kelly as Assistant General Manager 

Kelly joins General Manager Dave Ziegler's staff for his first season with the Silver and Black after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.
news

Raiders surprise Las Vegas principal with Super Bowl tickets

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue astounded Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy during a virtual meet-and-greet with news that he would be receiving tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Raiders sign William Sweet, Javon Wims to Reserve/Future contracts

Sweet was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2019, while Wims spent part of the 2021 season on the Raiders practice squad.
news

Raiders sign Natrell Jamerson to Reserve/Future contract

Jamerson was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a fifth-round selection (164th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders announce Reserve/Future signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Monday.
news

Raiders FB Alec Ingold provides resources to Las Vegas school

Ingold joined players across the NFL to provide much needed items to youth and families this winter.
news

Maxx Crosby receives Craig Long Award

The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.
Advertising