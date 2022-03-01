Raiders commemorate Black History Month through virtual panel discussion

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders and Cox Communications commemorated Black History Month with a virtual panel discussion centered on sports and entertainment with a spotlight on Las Vegas and the Raiders. The panel included Raiders Senior Advisor to the Owner and President Marcel Reece, tackle Brandon Parker, linebacker K.J. Wright and 25 middle school scholars from Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus.

The group used as a basis for discussion the digital education platform EVERFI and its 306: Continuing the Story – a Black history curriculum that teaches students about events in U.S. history before and after the Civil Rights Era that have shaped the experience of many Black people in the United States. This African American History curriculum celebrates exceptional achievements made by Black leaders, trailblazers, and communities, despite an undeniable context of racism, trauma, and dehumanization.

Students drew connections from past and present events to recognize and empathize with the ongoing challenges Black people continue to face in the United States. "I believe that we need to embrace history," Reece said to the students. Wright added, "I don't believe that you can have enough activists and leaders in the community" while Parker offered, "A piece of advice that I would give myself back in middle schools is put in the extra work."

Cox donated backpacks with school supplies to the participating middle school students. In addition, the Raiders donated tablets to Democracy Prep so students can continue the EVERFI curriculum year-round in the areas of business titans, contributions to medicine, untold stories and counter storytelling. The Democracy Prep football program will benefit from the tablets as well through a program to help them with preseason training and in game strategy.

"Thank you for wanting to help and learn about change," Reece concluded.