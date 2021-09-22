Daniel Carlson jokes about beating himself in fantasy football after his kicking showcase in Week 2

After winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for a third time in his career, Daniel Carlson compared the mental preparation of a NFL kicker to someone who plays golf — someone that just gets in the zone and has "tunnel vision" toward the task at hand.

"It's more of a mental sport for us a lot of times than it is physical," Carlson said. "For me, that's something where experience has definitely paid off. That's why you see kickers that are a lot older in the league. I think mentally I've grown a lot over the last few years in the NFL and that's definitely paid off. Just personality, self-belief, all that stuff is huge. I think that's at least 60 percent of kicking and always will be."

The maturation of the kicker has been visible for everyone to see not only this season, but since he's suited up in the Silver and Black. The former Auburn Tiger went from connecting on 73.1 percent of his field goals in his second season in the league to 94.3 percent the next season.

So far in 2021, he's not missed a single field goal or extra point attempt. His player of the week selection was in part to a 4-for-4 field goal performance, converting on field goal attempts of 33, 41, 45 and 46 yards against the Steelers.