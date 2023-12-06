Raiders designate CB Brandon Facyson, LB Kana'i Mauga for return from injured reserve

Dec 06, 2023 at 01:36 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
FacysonMauga_thumb_120623

The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday designated CB Brandon Facyson and LB Kana'i Mauga to return from the Reserve/Injured list.

After signing with the Raiders as a free agent in the offseason, Facyson has not yet played this season as he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 8 with a shin injury he suffered during Training Camp. 

Mauga was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 30 following a knee injury sustained in the Week 7 loss to the Bears. The linebacker has appeared in four games for the Silver and Black this season.

The Raiders have a 21-day period to either activate the players to the roster or place them back on injured reserve.

