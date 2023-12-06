Raiders designate CB Brandon Facyson, LB Kana'i Mauga for return from injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday designated CB Brandon Facyson and LB Kana'i Mauga to return from the Reserve/Injured list.

After signing with the Raiders as a free agent in the offseason, Facyson has not yet played this season as he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 8 with a shin injury he suffered during Training Camp.

Mauga was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 30 following a knee injury sustained in the Week 7 loss to the Bears. The linebacker has appeared in four games for the Silver and Black this season.