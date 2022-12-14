Raiders designate Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow for return from injured reserve

Dec 14, 2022 at 02:15 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
WallerRenfrow_thumb_121422

The Raiders have designated TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow to return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Both players were placed on injured reserve on Nov. 10. The Silver and Black have a 21-day period to either activate them to the roster or place either of them back on injured reserve.

"Whether or not that's going to turn into activating them to the 53 this week or not, we're going to have to see how the next few days go," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday morning. "Both of them are coming off of injuries. We haven't really seen them practice in a while in regard to how those things are going to respond to those kinds of things.

"We're going to get them out there and we're going to kind of evaluate how it goes. We're hopeful, but obviously we are going to let their bodies tell us a lot here as we go through the next three days."

Related Content

news

Raiders place LB Jayon Brown on injured reserve, sign G Netane Muti

Additionally, the team signed free agents LB Kana'i Mauga and OL Willie Wright to the practice squad.

news

Raiders sign DT Kyle Peko to active roster, sign LB Austin Calitro to practice squad

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released DT Kendal Vickers.

news

Raiders activate CB Nate Hobbs from injured reserve

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed G Lester Cotton Sr. on the Reserve/Injured list and elevated DT Kyle Peko from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Raiders sign CB Tyler Hall to active roster; place CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve

Hall has been elevated from the practice squad in two games this season, making one start and recording five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and one sack.

news

Raiders designate Nate Hobbs for return from injured reserve

Hobbs was placed on injured reserve Oct. 17 after leaving the team's Week 5 game against the Chiefs with injury.

news

Raiders claim DL Jerry Tillery

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Chargers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 54 games with 29 starts during his four-year career.

news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has made stops with the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

news

Raiders place TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, sign LB Curtis Bolton to active roster

In additional moves, the Raiders have placed LB Blake Martinez on the Reserve/Retired List and signed LB Reggie Ragland to the practice squad.

news

Raiders sign S Isaiah Pola-Mao to active roster, sign S Jalen Elliott to practice squad

Pola-Mao originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has appeared in two career games.

news

Raiders sign CB Sidney Jones IV, place LB Divine Deablo on injured reserve

In 2021, Jones IV played in 16 games with 11 starts for the Seahawks and recorded career highs in tackles (66) and passes defensed (10).

news

Raiders sign T Jackson Barton to active roster

Additionally, the team re-signed DT Kyle Peko and CB Bryce Cosby to the practice squad.

Advertising