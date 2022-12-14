Raiders designate Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow for return from injured reserve

The Raiders have designated TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow to return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Both players were placed on injured reserve on Nov. 10. The Silver and Black have a 21-day period to either activate them to the roster or place either of them back on injured reserve.

"Whether or not that's going to turn into activating them to the 53 this week or not, we're going to have to see how the next few days go," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday morning. "Both of them are coming off of injuries. We haven't really seen them practice in a while in regard to how those things are going to respond to those kinds of things.