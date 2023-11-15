Raiders designate S Roderic Teamer for return from injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday designated S Roderic Teamer to return from the Reserve/Injured list.
Teamer was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 18 with a hamstring injury he suffered in the team's Week 6 win over the Patriots. The safety, in his third season with the Silver and Black, has appeared in six games in 2023, seeing most of his action on special teams.
The Raiders have a 21-day period to either activate Teamer to the roster or place him back on injured reserve.
