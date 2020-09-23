Raiders elevate Omameh; place Incognito on IR

Sep 23, 2020 at 01:41 PM
HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated G Patrick Omameh to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.  

Omameh, a 6-foot-4, 327-pound guard, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan. Omameh has appeared in 81 contests and made 57 starts over his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-14), Chicago Bears (2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), New York Giants (2018) and New Orleans Saints (2019). Omameh also appeared in four postseason contests with the Saints, starting in all three games during the Saints' 2020 postseason campaign.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Omameh played in 45 contests with 41 starts during his time with the Wolverines (2008-12), starting in every game over his final three seasons. In 2012 as a senior, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was named to the 2012 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Omameh will wear No. 78.

In a corresponding transaction, the Raiders have placed G Richie Incognito on the Reserve/Injured List.

Incognito is in his second season with the Silver and Black and has started in all 164 appearances over his 13-year career in the NFL. Last season, Incognito started in 12 games and was named a Pro Bowl alternate in his first year with the Raiders.

