Raiders engage community during Training Camp

The Raiders are once again active off the field during the team's summer Training Camp operations. As part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the community, the Silver and Black set aside two days at Training Camp to host 12 local high school football teams (eight on July 29, four on August 6) and 30 community organizations (12 on July 29, 18 on August 6).
"It's important to us to do the right thing on the field, but also do the right thing off the field and in the community," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "This organization has always stood for that, and it's been clear to me, since I set foot in this building, that that's a priority. Being able to help those kids in this area, whether its equipment or an opportunity to witness us try to do our work. All the guys that play football know how much of a role model they become to our youth, and how important our game is to those kids. Anytime we can give back to them or help them in any way, that certainly has been a goal, it's been very clear to me since I've got here."
Team executives and staff including President Sandra Douglass Morgan, as well as Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes, were on hand to welcome and engage with the groups and thank them for attending. This marks the third straight year that the Raiders have invited Las Vegas community organizations and local football teams to watch practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson.
FOOTBALL TEAMS
July 29:
- Bonanza High School Football team
- Clark High School Football team
- Valley High School Football team
- Spring Valley High School Football team
- Palo Verde High School Girls Flag Football team
- Coronado High School Girls Flag Football team
- Del Sol High School Girls Flag Football team
- Silver and Black Flag Football League (Northwest Flag Football League)
August 6:
- Legacy High School Football
- Las Vegas High School
- Sasa Squad Foundation
- National Youth Sports Nevada
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS
July 29:
- Clark County Fire Department
- Community Ambulance
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
- Henderson Police Department
- Nevada State Police
- North Las Vegas Police Department
- Spring Mountain Youth Camp
- The Center
- Leaders In Training
- Latinas in Power
- NAACP Las Vegas
- Asian Community Development Council
August 6:
- Child Haven
- Help of Southern Nevada – Shannon West Homeless Youth Center
- Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
- Nevada Partners
- Pearson Community Center
- Walnut Recreation Center
- City of Henderson Recreation Center
- The Shade Tree
- Special Olympics Nevada
- Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy
- Gentlemen By Choice/Ladies By Choice
- Obodo Collective/T.U.L.I.P.S.
- Youth Advocate Programs (Y.A.P., Inc.)
- Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada
- Nevada Hand
- Nevada Youth Network
- Opportunity Village
- The Ability Center of Southern Nevada
