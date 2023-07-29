Raiders engage community during Training Camp

Jul 29, 2023 at 02:07 PM
Raiders Public Relations
The Raiders are once again active off the field during the team's summer Training Camp operations. As part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the community, the Silver and Black set aside two days at Training Camp to host 12 local high school football teams (eight on July 29, four on August 6) and 30 community organizations (12 on July 29, 18 on August 6).

"It's important to us to do the right thing on the field, but also do the right thing off the field and in the community," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "This organization has always stood for that, and it's been clear to me, since I set foot in this building, that that's a priority. Being able to help those kids in this area, whether its equipment or an opportunity to witness us try to do our work. All the guys that play football know how much of a role model they become to our youth, and how important our game is to those kids. Anytime we can give back to them or help them in any way, that certainly has been a goal, it's been very clear to me since I've got here."

Team executives and staff including President Sandra Douglass Morgan, as well as Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes, were on hand to welcome and engage with the groups and thank them for attending. This marks the third straight year that the Raiders have invited Las Vegas community organizations and local football teams to watch practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson.

FOOTBALL TEAMS

July 29:

  • Bonanza High School Football team
  • Clark High School Football team
  • Valley High School Football team
  • Spring Valley High School Football team
  • Palo Verde High School Girls Flag Football team
  • Coronado High School Girls Flag Football team
  • Del Sol High School Girls Flag Football team
  • Silver and Black Flag Football League (Northwest Flag Football League)

August 6:

  • Legacy High School Football
  • Las Vegas High School
  • Sasa Squad Foundation
  • National Youth Sports Nevada

COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS

July 29:

  • Clark County Fire Department
  • Community Ambulance
  • Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
  • Henderson Police Department
  • Nevada State Police
  • North Las Vegas Police Department
  • Spring Mountain Youth Camp
  • The Center
  • Leaders In Training
  • Latinas in Power
  • NAACP Las Vegas
  • Asian Community Development Council

August 6:

  • Child Haven
  • Help of Southern Nevada – Shannon West Homeless Youth Center
  • Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
  • Nevada Partners
  • Pearson Community Center
  • Walnut Recreation Center
  • City of Henderson Recreation Center
  • The Shade Tree
  • Special Olympics Nevada
  • Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy
  • Gentlemen By Choice/Ladies By Choice
  • Obodo Collective/T.U.L.I.P.S.
  • Youth Advocate Programs (Y.A.P., Inc.)
  • Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada
  • Nevada Hand
  • Nevada Youth Network
  • Opportunity Village
  • The Ability Center of Southern Nevada

Photos: Fans at 2023 Training Camp

View photos of fans enjoying the first week of the Silver and Black's 2023 Training Camp.

Fans line up outside the M Resort to check in for the Las Vegas Raiders practice at 2023 season Training Camp at M Resort.
1 / 55

Fans line up outside the M Resort to check in for the Las Vegas Raiders practice at 2023 season Training Camp at M Resort.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans scan their tickets before boarding the bus for the Las Vegas Raiders practice at 2023 season Training Camp at M Resort.
2 / 55

Fans scan their tickets before boarding the bus for the Las Vegas Raiders practice at 2023 season Training Camp at M Resort.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan receives a wristband before boarding the bus for the Las Vegas Raiders practice at 2023 season Training Camp at M Resort.
3 / 55

A fan receives a wristband before boarding the bus for the Las Vegas Raiders practice at 2023 season Training Camp at M Resort.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Monica and Jordie take a photo with a fan before practice at at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 55

Raiderettes Monica and Jordie take a photo with a fan before practice at at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans shop at the Raider Image trailer before practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 55

Fans shop at the Raider Image trailer before practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a selfie with fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a selfie with fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) and defensive lineman David Agoha (62) sign autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) and defensive lineman David Agoha (62) sign autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) poses for a selfie with fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) poses for a selfie with fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) high-fives fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) high-fives fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Justin Murray (67) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Justin Murray (67) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) poses for a photo with fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) poses for a photo with fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Kennedy and Jenna pose for a photo with fans before practice at at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 55

Raiderettes Kennedy and Jenna pose for a photo with fans before practice at at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans pose for a photo before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans pose for a photo before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans line up for Pinkbox Doughnuts before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans line up for Pinkbox Doughnuts before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans take a ride to the bleachers before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans take a ride to the bleachers before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Kennedy and Jenna pose for a photo with fans before practice at at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 55

Raiderettes Kennedy and Jenna pose for a photo with fans before practice at at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans take a ride to the bleachers before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans take a ride to the bleachers before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan poses for a photo before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 55

A Las Vegas Raiders fan poses for a photo before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans make their way to the bleachers before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans make their way to the bleachers before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans take photos of practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans take photos of practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan holds up a sign during practice practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 55

A Las Vegas Raiders fan holds up a sign during practice practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan takes photos of practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 55

A Las Vegas Raiders fan takes photos of practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans enjoy the the view of practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans enjoy the the view of practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans enjoy the the view of practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans enjoy the the view of practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans enjoy the the view of practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans enjoy the the view of practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans line up to get autographs after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans line up to get autographs after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan poses for a photo with a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan poses for a photo with a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan calls players over for autographs after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 55

A Las Vegas Raiders fan calls players over for autographs after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) with fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) with fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end O.J. Howard (88) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tight end O.J. Howard (88) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans show off their autographs after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fans show off their autographs after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) holds a fan's baby after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) holds a fan's baby after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
