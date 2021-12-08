Raiders engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop

Dec 08, 2021 at 07:45 AM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – Members of the Las Vegas Raiders spent their lone day off this week engaging with Southern Nevada youth, connecting in shared interests including music, sports, pop culture and character development at a Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop.

Linebackers Nick Morrow and K.J. Wright and tight end Darren Waller visited the after-school workshop that focuses on motivating students to improve their attendance and academic performance through hip hop music. Waller yesterday was named the Silver & Black's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide, one of the League's most prestigious honors that annually recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. The players also teamed up with the workshop participants for a song writing session.

This Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop program is supported by the Raiders and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation's Community Oriented Policing platform and provides student mentorship and advocacy. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation Community Oriented Policing platform was the recipient of the Raiders 2020 Social Justice grant to support community engagement programs like the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshops.

Photos: Raiders talk life, music and pop culture with hip hop students

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow, tight end Darren Waller and linebacker K.J. Wright visited the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop to discuss character development and participate in a songwriting session with Las Vegas youth.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) bumps fists with a student at the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
1 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) bumps fists with a student at the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) listens to a student during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
2 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) listens to a student during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders swag bags are lined up for students during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
3 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders swag bags are lined up for students during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) talks to students during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
4 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) talks to students during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) talks to students during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
5 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) talks to students during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
A student plays the keyboard during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
6 / 10

A student plays the keyboard during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Students sing during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
7 / 10

Students sing during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
A student sings during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
8 / 10

A student sings during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) raps during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
9 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) raps during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and tight end Darren Waller (83) pose for a photo with Las Vegas Metro Police officer Arnold Parker and instructor Robert Strawder during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
10 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and tight end Darren Waller (83) pose for a photo with Las Vegas Metro Police officer Arnold Parker and instructor Robert Strawder during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
