Raiders engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop

Linebackers Nick Morrow and K.J. Wright and tight end Darren Waller visited the after-school workshop that focuses on motivating students to improve their attendance and academic performance through hip hop music. Waller yesterday was named the Silver & Black's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide, one of the League's most prestigious honors that annually recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. The players also teamed up with the workshop participants for a song writing session.