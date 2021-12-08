Raiders engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop

HENDERSON, Nev. – Members of the Las Vegas Raiders spent their lone day off this week engaging with Southern Nevada youth, connecting in shared interests including music, sports, pop culture and character development at a Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop.
Linebackers Nick Morrow and K.J. Wright and tight end Darren Waller visited the after-school workshop that focuses on motivating students to improve their attendance and academic performance through hip hop music. Waller yesterday was named the Silver & Black's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide, one of the League's most prestigious honors that annually recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. The players also teamed up with the workshop participants for a song writing session.
This Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop program is supported by the Raiders and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation's Community Oriented Policing platform and provides student mentorship and advocacy. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation Community Oriented Policing platform was the recipient of the Raiders 2020 Social Justice grant to support community engagement programs like the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshops.
