Raiders finalize 2023 preseason schedule

Dates and times for the Raiders' 2023 preseason schedule have been finalized.
The three-week slate kicks off with the Silver and Black's only home preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. PT.
The team will hit the road for Week 2, traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams for a Saturday matchup on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
In Week 3, the Raiders travel to Texas to close out the preseason by taking on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. PT.
Each game will be featured locally on FOX 5 KVVU-TV and Raider Nation Radio 920AM in Las Vegas.
More details on the team's full schedule for the upcoming 2023 season can be found on Raiders.com/schedule.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|TV
|Sun., Aug. 13
|San Francisco 49ers
|1 p.m.
|FOX 5 KVVU-TV
|Sat., Aug. 19
|at Los Angeles Rams
|6 p.m.
|FOX 5 KVVU-TV
|Sat., Aug. 26
|at Dallas Cowboys
|5 p.m.
|FOX 5 KVVU-TV
