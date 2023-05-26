Raiders finalize 2023 preseason schedule

May 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Dates and times for the Raiders' 2023 preseason schedule have been finalized.

The three-week slate kicks off with the Silver and Black's only home preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. PT.

The team will hit the road for Week 2, traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams for a Saturday matchup on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

In Week 3, the Raiders travel to Texas to close out the preseason by taking on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. PT.

Each game will be featured locally on FOX 5 KVVU-TV and Raider Nation Radio 920AM in Las Vegas.

More details on the team's full schedule for the upcoming 2023 season can be found on Raiders.com/schedule.

Table inside Article
DateOpponentTime (PT)TV
Sun., Aug. 13San Francisco 49ers1 p.m.FOX 5 KVVU-TV
Sat., Aug. 19at Los Angeles Rams6 p.m.FOX 5 KVVU-TV
Sat., Aug. 26at Dallas Cowboys5 p.m.FOX 5 KVVU-TV
Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1:00 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 1, 2023
Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1:00 p.m. PT
Last meeting at home: January 1, 2023

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6:00 p.m. PT Last meeting in Los Angeles: December 8, 2022
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6:00 p.m. PT
Last meeting in Los Angeles: December 8, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5:00 p.m. PT Last meeting in Dallas: November 25, 2021
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5:00 p.m. PT
Last meeting in Dallas: November 25, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: November 20, 2022
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: November 20, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Orchard Park: October 29, 2017
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Orchard Park: October 29, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:20 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: September 11, 2022
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: September 11, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers - Monday, Oct. 9 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 20, 2015
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers - Monday, Oct. 9 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 20, 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Chicago: October 4, 2015
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Chicago: October 4, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions - Monday, Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting in Detroit: November 22, 2015
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions - Monday, Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Detroit: November 22, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:00 am. PT Last meeting in Miami Gardens: September 23, 2018
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:00 am. PT

Last meeting in Miami Gardens: September 23, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Kansas City: October 10, 2022
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 10, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Indianapolis: January 2, 2022
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Indianapolis: January 2, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos - TBD Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos - TBD

Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
