Bright lights, big cities: The Raiders' 2023 primetime games

With the 2023 schedule official, it's been revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders will appear in five primetime games (though that number is subject to change due to league flex scheduling).
Along with these five games, the Raiders will also be on the national stage on Christmas Day against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Four games of the primetime slate will be inside the friendly confines of Allegiant Stadium and one on the road in Detroit. Of this year's primetime opponents, the Raiders saw two of them last season: AFC West foes, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who the Silver and Black played in the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception."
Below is a rundown of who the Raiders will face under the bright lights this season:
Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers • Sunday Night Football on NBC
Sunday, September 24, 5:20 p.m. PT
Steelers 2022 record: 9-8
Finished 3rd in AFC North
Week 5 vs. Green Bay Packers • Monday Night Football on ESPN
Monday, October 9, 5:15 p.m. PT
Packers 2022 record: 8-9
Finished 3rd in NFC North
Week 8 at Detroit Lions • Monday Night Football on ESPN
Monday, October 30, 5:15 p.m. PT
Lions 2022 record: 9-8
Finished 2nd in NFC North
Week 10 vs. New York Jets • Sunday Night Football on NBC
Sunday, November 12, 5:20 p.m. PT (subject to change)
Jets 2022 record: 7-10
Finished 4th in AFC East
Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers • Thursday Night Football on Prime Video
Thursday, December 14, 5:15 p.m. PT
Chargers 2022 record: 10-7
Finished 2nd in AFC West
