Bright lights, big cities: The Raiders' 2023 primetime games

With the 2023 schedule official, it's been revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders will appear in five primetime games (though that number is subject to change due to league flex scheduling).

Along with these five games, the Raiders will also be on the national stage on Christmas Day against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Four games of the primetime slate will be inside the friendly confines of Allegiant Stadium and one on the road in Detroit. Of this year's primetime opponents, the Raiders saw two of them last season: AFC West foes, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who the Silver and Black played in the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception."