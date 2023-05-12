Bright lights, big cities: The Raiders' 2023 primetime games

May 11, 2023 at 05:25 PM
With the 2023 schedule official, it's been revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders will appear in five primetime games (though that number is subject to change due to league flex scheduling).

Along with these five games, the Raiders will also be on the national stage on Christmas Day against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Four games of the primetime slate will be inside the friendly confines of Allegiant Stadium and one on the road in Detroit. Of this year's primetime opponents, the Raiders saw two of them last season: AFC West foes, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who the Silver and Black played in the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception."

Below is a rundown of who the Raiders will face under the bright lights this season:

Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers • Sunday Night Football on NBC

Sunday, September 24, 5:20 p.m. PT

Steelers 2022 record: 9-8

Finished 3rd in AFC North

Week 5 vs. Green Bay Packers • Monday Night Football on ESPN

Monday, October 9, 5:15 p.m. PT

Packers 2022 record: 8-9

Finished 3rd in NFC North

Week 8 at Detroit Lions • Monday Night Football on ESPN

Monday, October 30, 5:15 p.m. PT

Lions 2022 record: 9-8

Finished 2nd in NFC North

Week 10 vs. New York Jets • Sunday Night Football on NBC

Sunday, November 12, 5:20 p.m. PT (subject to change)

Jets 2022 record: 7-10

Finished 4th in AFC East

Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers • Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

Thursday, December 14, 5:15 p.m. PT

Chargers 2022 record: 10-7

Finished 2nd in AFC West

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - TBD Last meeting: January 1, 2023
1 / 20

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - TBD Last meeting: January 1, 2023

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - TBD Last meeting: December 8, 2022
2 / 20

Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - TBD Last meeting: December 8, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys - TBD Last meeting: November 25, 2021
3 / 20

Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys - TBD Last meeting: November 25, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: November 20, 2022
4 / 20

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: November 20, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Orchard Park: October 29, 2017
5 / 20

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Orchard Park: October 29, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:20 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018
6 / 20

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: September 11, 2022
7 / 20

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: September 11, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers - Monday, Oct. 9 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 20, 2015
8 / 20

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers - Monday, Oct. 9 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 20, 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022
9 / 20

Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Chicago: October 4, 2015
10 / 20

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Chicago: October 4, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions - Monday, Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting in Detroit: November 22, 2015
11 / 20

Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions - Monday, Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Detroit: November 22, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017
12 / 20

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017
13 / 20

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:00 am. PT Last meeting in Miami Gardens: September 23, 2018
14 / 20

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:00 am. PT

Last meeting in Miami Gardens: September 23, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023
15 / 20

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015
16 / 20

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022
17 / 20

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Kansas City: October 10, 2022
18 / 20

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 10, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Indianapolis: January 2, 2022
19 / 20

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Indianapolis: January 2, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos - TBD Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022
20 / 20

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos - TBD

Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
