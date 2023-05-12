6 storylines to keep an eye on following the Raiders' 2023 schedule release

New team, same Tae

Jordan Love is expected to take over as the team's starting quarterback after four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets (stay tuned for another storyline surrounding Rodgers). It's still yet to be seen how the Packers offense will look with Love, who's started in one career game.

There's also no way we can forget to mention this being All-Pro receiver's Davante Adams first game against his former team since being traded to the Silver and Black. Adams was drafted by the Packers in 2014 with the 53rd overall pick and in eight seasons in Green Bay, he caught 73 touchdowns while earning five Pro Bowl selections and two First Team All-Pro nods. Meanwhile, in Adams' first season in the desert, he broke the Raiders franchise single-season receiving yards record (1,516) and led the league in receiving touchdowns (14).