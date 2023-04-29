At pick No. 100, Raiders select WR Tre Tucker 

With their final pick for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected wide receiver Tre Tucker out of Cincinnati.

The 5-foot-9, 182-pound receiver set career highs with 52 receptions for 672 yards in 2022 and started nine of 12 games played. Over his four-year career as a Bearcat, he totaled 1,426 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 111 receptions.