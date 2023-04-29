At pick No. 100, Raiders select WR Tre Tucker 

With their final pick for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected wide receiver Tre Tucker out of Cincinnati.
The 5-foot-9, 182-pound receiver set career highs with 52 receptions for 672 yards in 2022 and started nine of 12 games played. Over his four-year career as a Bearcat, he totaled 1,426 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 111 receptions.
Tucker excelled in kick returns, posting 1,670 return yards on 67 returns (24.9 average). He has two career return TDs and earned Second Team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2020.