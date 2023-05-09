What's the Raiders' strength of schedule for 2023?

May 09, 2023 at 01:07 PM
While the NFL schedule release is set to be announced May 11, the Las Vegas Raiders' opponents for 2023 are set in stone.

The Silver and Black, coming off a 6-11 record, will have the 10th hardest schedule in the league this season, per NFL research. Their upcoming opponents compiled a 150-136-2 record in 2022, which equates to a .524 win percentage.

Six of the opposing teams made the playoffs in 2022, including divisional rivals Los Angeles Chargers and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Eight of their opponents in total had a winning record last season: the six that made the playoffs, plus the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of course, there's no certainty to who has the "hardest" or "easiest" schedule, as the book has closed to the 2022 season and every team has revamped and reloaded over the offseason.

Below is the full list of every team's strength of schedule ranked from hardest to easiest:

Table inside Article
RankTeamOpponent Win Percentage
1Philadelphia Eagles.566
2Miami Dolphins.554
T-3New York Giants.549
T-3New England Patriots.549
T-3Dallas Cowboys.549
6New York Jets.545
7Buffalo Bills.542
8Washington Commanders.535
9Los Angeles Rams.533
𝟏𝟎𝐋𝐚𝐬 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬.𝟓𝟐𝟒
11Arizona Cardinals.519
T-12Denver Broncos.517
T-12Seattle Seahawks.517
T-12Los Angeles Chargers.517
15San Francisco 49ers.514
16Kansas City Chiefs.512
17Cincinnati Bengals.510
T-18Chicago Bears.497
T-18Minnesota Vikings.497
20Detroit Lions.495
21Baltimore Ravens.484
22Tampa Bay Buccaneers.483
23Jacksonville Jaguars.477
24Green Bay Packers.476
25Pittsburgh Steelers.470
26Cleveland Browns.460
27Carolina Panthers.453
28Tennessee Titans.448
29Indianapolis Colts.434
30Houston Texans.431
31New Orleans Saints.427
32Atlanta Falcons.417

