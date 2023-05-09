What's the Raiders' strength of schedule for 2023?

While the NFL schedule release is set to be announced May 11, the Las Vegas Raiders' opponents for 2023 are set in stone.

The Silver and Black, coming off a 6-11 record, will have the 10th hardest schedule in the league this season, per NFL research. Their upcoming opponents compiled a 150-136-2 record in 2022, which equates to a .524 win percentage.

Six of the opposing teams made the playoffs in 2022, including divisional rivals Los Angeles Chargers and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Eight of their opponents in total had a winning record last season: the six that made the playoffs, plus the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of course, there's no certainty to who has the "hardest" or "easiest" schedule, as the book has closed to the 2022 season and every team has revamped and reloaded over the offseason.