Raiders' regular-season schedule for 2023 set to be released May 11

The wait for the Raiders' 2023 schedule is almost over.

This Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. PT, the full regular-season slate for all 32 teams will be released, the league announced.

The Raiders' schedule will be announced on Raiders.com, the app and across Raiders' social platforms at the same time, while NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ will air coverage of the full league schedule.

Leading up to May 11, select games will be announced including:

International games – set to be announced May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

The new Black Friday game – set to be announced May 10 via Amazon

Select individual games – set to be announced May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings and May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America