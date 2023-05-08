Raiders' regular-season schedule for 2023 set to be released May 11

May 08, 2023 at 01:45 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The wait for the Raiders' 2023 schedule is almost over.

This Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. PT, the full regular-season slate for all 32 teams will be released, the league announced.

The Raiders' schedule will be announced on Raiders.com, the app and across Raiders' social platforms at the same time, while NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ will air coverage of the full league schedule.

Leading up to May 11, select games will be announced including:

  • International games – set to be announced May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN
  • The new Black Friday game – set to be announced May 10 via Amazon
  • Select individual games – set to be announced May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings and May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America

The Silver and Black will play nine home games and eight away games this season. Take a look at the list of the Raiders' opponents below:

Home (9 games):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Giants

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away (8 games):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

Future Opponents: 2023

Preview the Raiders' 2023 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022
1 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022
2 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023
3 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017
4 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants

Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017
5 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers Last meeting at home: December 20, 2017
6 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Last meeting at home: December 20, 2017

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022
7 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburg Steelers Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018
8 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburg Steelers

Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015
9 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears Last meeting at Chicago: October 4, 2015
10 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Last meeting at Chicago: October 4, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Last meeting at Buffalo: October 29, 2017
11 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

Last meeting at Buffalo: October 29, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at Denver: November 20, 2022
12 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at Denver: November 20, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at Los Angeles: September 11, 2022
13 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at Los Angeles: September 11, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at Kansas City: October 10, 2022
14 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at Kansas City: October 10, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Last meeting at Indianapolis: January 2, 2022
15 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Last meeting at Indianapolis: January 2, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Last meeting at Miami: September 23, 2018
16 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Last meeting at Miami: September 23, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions Last meeting at Detroit: November 22, 2015
17 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions

Last meeting at Detroit: November 22, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
