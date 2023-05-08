Raiders' regular-season schedule for 2023 set to be released May 11

The wait for the Raiders' 2023 schedule is almost over.
This Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. PT, the full regular-season slate for all 32 teams will be released, the league announced.
The Raiders' schedule will be announced on Raiders.com, the app and across Raiders' social platforms at the same time, while NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ will air coverage of the full league schedule.
Leading up to May 11, select games will be announced including:
- International games – set to be announced May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN
- The new Black Friday game – set to be announced May 10 via Amazon
- Select individual games – set to be announced May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings and May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America
The Silver and Black will play nine home games and eight away games this season. Take a look at the list of the Raiders' opponents below:
Home (9 games):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New York Giants
New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
Away (8 games):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
