Breaking down the 2023 schedule game by game

May 11, 2023 at 05:45 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

You've seen the Silver and Black's full 2023 schedule, but now let's get a closer look and break it down game by game.

Week 1

Raiders at Broncos

When: Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m.

All-time record: Raiders lead series 70-53-2

Last meeting: Nov. 20, 2022 – Raiders 22, Broncos 16

2022 record: 5-12 (4th in AFC West)

Head Coach: Sean Payton

Notable offseason moves: Hired Sean Payton as head coach; added QB Jarrett Stidham, T Mike McGlinchey and G Ben Powers in free agency.

Week 2

Raiders at Bills

When: Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

All-time record: Raiders lead series 21-19

Last meeting: Oct. 4, 2020 – Bills 30, Raiders 23

2022 record: 13-3 (1st in AFC East)

Head Coach: Sean McDermott

Notable offseason moves: Re-signed Jordan Poyer and CB Dane Jackson; signed G Connor McGovern, RB Damien Harris and S Taylor Rapp in free agency; drafted TE Dalton Kincaid in first round.

Week 3

Raiders vs. Steelers

When: Sept. 24, 5:20 p.m.

All-time record: Raiders lead series 14-11

Last meeting: Dec. 24, 2022 – Steelers 13, Raiders 10

2022 record: 9-8 (3rd in AFC North)

Head Coach: Mike Tomlin

Notable offseason moves: Re-signed DL Larry Ogunjobi; signed CB Patrick Peterson, LB Cole Holcomb and OG Isaac Seumalo in free agency; added WR Allen Robinson through trade with L.A. Rams; drafted OT Broderick Jones in first round.

Week 4

Raiders at Chargers

When: Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m.

All-time record: Raiders lead series 67-57-2

Last meeting: Dec. 4, 2022 – Raiders 27, Chargers 20

2022 record: 10-7 (2nd in AFC West)

Head Coach: Brandon Staley

Notable offseason moves: Re-signed T Trey Pipkins and LB Morgan Fox; added LB Eric Kendricks in free agency; drafted WR Quentin Johnston in first round.

Week 5

Raiders vs. Packers

When: Oct. 9, 5:15 p.m.

All-time record: Packers lead series 8-5

Last meeting: Oct. 20, 2019 – Packers 42, Raiders 24

2022 record: 8-9 (3rd in NFC North)

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

Notable offseason moves: Traded QB Aaron Rodgers to Jets; signed S Tarvarius Moore in free agency; selected DE Lukas Van Ness in first round of draft.

Week 6

Raiders vs. Patriots

When: Oct. 15 at 1:05 p.m.

All-time record: Patriots lead the series 18-15-1

Last meeting: Dec. 18, 2022 – Raiders 30, Patriots 24

2022 record: 8-9 (3rd in AFC East)

Head Coach: Bill Belichick

Notable offseason moves: Re-signed CB Jonathan Jones and CB Jalen Mills; added WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and TE Mike Gesicki in free agency; drafted CB Christian Gonzalez in the first round.

Week 7

Raiders at Bears

When: Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

All-time record: Series tied at 8-8

Last meeting: Oct. 10, 2021 – Bears 20, Raiders 9

2022 record: 3-14 (4th in NFC North)

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus

Notable offseason moves: Re-signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown; traded for WR D.J. Moore from Carolina; signed LB Tremaine Edmunds, G Nate Davis and RB D'Onta Foreman in free agency; drafted OT Darnell Wright in first round.

Week 8

Raiders at Lions

When: Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m.

All-time record: Raiders lead series 7-6

Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2019 – Raiders 31, Lions 24

2022 record: 9-8 (2nd in NFC North)

Head Coach: Dan Campbell

Notable offseason moves: Added CB Cameron Sutton, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S CJ Gardner-Johnson and RB David Montgomery in free agency; selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs and LB Jack Campbell with their two first-round draft picks.

Week 9

Raiders vs. Giants

When: Nov. 5 at 1:25 p.m.

All-time record: Raiders lead the series 8-6

Last meeting: Nov. 7, 2021 – Giants 23, Raiders 16

2022 record: 9-7-1 (3rd in NFC East)

Head Coach: Brian Daboll

Notable offseason moves: Re-signed QB Daniel Jones and WR Sterling Shepard; acquired TE Darren Waller via trade with the Raiders; signed WR Parris Campbell and LB Bobby Okereke in free agency; drafted CB Deonte Banks in the first round.

Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Week 10

Raiders vs. Jets

When: Nov. 12 at 5:20 p.m.

All-time record: Raiders lead the series 24-18-2

Last meeting: Dec. 6, 2020 – Raiders 31, Jets 28

2022 record: 7-10 (4th in AFC East)

Head Coach: Robert Saleh

Notable offseason moves: Re-siged LB Quincy Williams and DL Solomon Thomas; acquired S Chuck Clark via trade with the Ravens and QB Aaron Rodgers via trade with the Packers; added WR Allen Lazard and WR Mecole Hardman in free agency; drafted DE Will McDonald IV in the first round.

Week 11

Raiders at Dolphins

When: Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

All-time record: Series tied at 18-18-1

Last meeting: Sept. 26, 2021 – Raiders 31, Dolphins 28

2022 record: 9-8 (2nd in AFC East)

Head Coach: Mike McDaniel

Notable offseason moves: Re-signed RB Raheem Mostert; traded with Rams for CB Jalen Ramsey; signed QB Mike White and LB David Long Jr. in free agency.

Week 12

Raiders vs. Chiefs

When: Nov. 26 at 1:25 p.m.

All-time record: Chiefs lead the series 70-53-2

Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2023 – Chiefs 31, Raiders 13

2022 record: 14-3 (1st in AFC West)

Head Coach: Andy Reid

Notable offseason moves: Added T Jawaan Taylor, LB Drue Tranquill and QB Blaine Gabbert in free agency; drafted DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round.

Week 14

Raiders vs. Vikings

When: Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m.

All-time record: Raiders lead the series 9-6

Last meeting: Sept. 22, 2019 – Vikings 34, Raiders 14

2022 record: 13-4 (1st in NFC North)

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

Notable offseason moves: Re-signed C Garrett Bradbury; signed TE Josh Oliver, DE Marcus Davenport and CB Byron Murphy in free agency; drafted WR Jordan Addison in the first round.

Week 15

Raiders vs. Chargers

When: Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m.

All-time record: Raiders lead series 67-57-2

Last meeting: Dec. 4, 2022 – Raiders 27, Chargers 20

2022 record: 10-7 (2nd in AFC West)

Head Coach: Brandon Staley

Notable offseason moves: Re-signed T Trey Pipkins and LB Morgan Fox; added LB Eric Kendricks in free agency; drafted WR Quentin Johnston in first round.

Week 16

Raiders at Chiefs

When: Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

All-time record: Chiefs lead the series 70-53-2

Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2023 – Chiefs 31, Raiders 13

2022 record: 14-3 (1st in AFC West)

Head Coach: Andy Reid

Notable offseason moves: Added T Jawaan Taylor, LB Drue Tranquill and QB Blaine Gabbert in free agency; drafted DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round.

Week 17

Raiders at Colts

When: Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.

All-time record: Raiders lead the series 10-9

Last meeting: Nov. 13, 2022 – Colts 25, Raiders 20

2022 record: 4-12 (3rd in AFC South)

Head Coach: Shane Steichen

Notable offseason moves: Hired Shane Steichen as head coach; drafted QB Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick; added K Matt Gay, QB Gardner Minshew and WR Isaiah McKenzie in free agency.

Week 18

Raiders vs. Broncos

When: TBD

All-time record: Raiders lead series 70-53-2

Last meeting: Nov. 20, 2022 – Raiders 22, Broncos 16

2022 record: 5-12 (4th in AFC West)

Head Coach: Sean Payton

Notable offseason moves: Hired Sean Payton as head coach; added QB Jarrett Stidham, T Mike McGlinchey and G Ben Powers in free agency.

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - TBD Last meeting: January 1, 2023
1 / 20

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - TBD Last meeting: January 1, 2023

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - TBD Last meeting: December 8, 2022
2 / 20

Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - TBD Last meeting: December 8, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys - TBD Last meeting: November 25, 2021
3 / 20

Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys - TBD Last meeting: November 25, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: November 20, 2022
4 / 20

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: November 20, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Orchard Park: October 29, 2017
5 / 20

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Orchard Park: October 29, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:20 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018
6 / 20

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: September 11, 2022
7 / 20

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: September 11, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers - Monday, Oct. 9 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 20, 2015
8 / 20

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers - Monday, Oct. 9 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 20, 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022
9 / 20

Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Chicago: October 4, 2015
10 / 20

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Chicago: October 4, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions - Monday, Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting in Detroit: November 22, 2015
11 / 20

Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions - Monday, Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Detroit: November 22, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017
12 / 20

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017
13 / 20

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:00 am. PT Last meeting in Miami Gardens: September 23, 2018
14 / 20

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:00 am. PT

Last meeting in Miami Gardens: September 23, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023
15 / 20

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015
16 / 20

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022
17 / 20

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Kansas City: October 10, 2022
18 / 20

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 10, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Indianapolis: January 2, 2022
19 / 20

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Indianapolis: January 2, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos - TBD Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022
20 / 20

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos - TBD

Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

6 storylines to keep an eye on following the Raiders' 2023 schedule release

Breaking down some notable storylines to follow going into the 2023 season.

news

Bright lights, big cities: The Raiders' 2023 primetime games

A rundown of who the Silver and Black will face on the national stage this upcoming season.

news

Raiders to face 49ers, Rams and Cowboys in 2023 preseason

Dates and times for each matchup will be released once finalized.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 schedule

The Silver and Black's 2023 slate is here.

Latest Content

news

6 storylines to keep an eye on following the Raiders' 2023 schedule release

May 11, 2023

Breaking down some notable storylines to follow going into the 2023 season.

news

Breaking down the 2023 schedule game by game

May 11, 2023

You've seen the Silver and Black's full 2023 schedule, but now let's get a closer look

news

Bright lights, big cities: The Raiders' 2023 primetime games

May 11, 2023

A rundown of who the Silver and Black will face on the national stage this upcoming season.

gallery

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 Schedule

May 11, 2023

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

news

Raiders to face 49ers, Rams and Cowboys in 2023 preseason

May 11, 2023

Dates and times for each matchup will be released once finalized.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 schedule

May 11, 2023

The Silver and Black's 2023 slate is here.

video

Watch: We got the dates! | Raiders' 2023 schedule reveal

May 11, 2023

Watch the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 schedule reveal.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Nesta Jade Silvera

May 11, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Arizona State was selected with the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Christopher Smith II

May 11, 2023

In 2022, Smith recorded career highs for the National Champion Bulldogs with 61 tackles, five tackles for loss and five passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign sixth-round pick LB Amari Burney

May 11, 2023

Burney was the only player in the SEC in 2022 with two interceptions and four sacks.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick QB Aidan O'Connell

May 11, 2023

O'Connell, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Purdue, was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick WR Tre Tucker

May 11, 2023

A four-year player at Cincinnati, Tucker played in 50 games with 11 starts and totaled 112 receptions for 1,433 yards (12.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

View All
Advertising