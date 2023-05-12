Breaking down the 2023 schedule game by game

You've seen the Silver and Black's full 2023 schedule, but now let's get a closer look and break it down game by game.
Week 1
Raiders at Broncos
When: Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m.
All-time record: Raiders lead series 70-53-2
Last meeting: Nov. 20, 2022 – Raiders 22, Broncos 16
2022 record: 5-12 (4th in AFC West)
Head Coach: Sean Payton
Notable offseason moves: Hired Sean Payton as head coach; added QB Jarrett Stidham, T Mike McGlinchey and G Ben Powers in free agency.
Week 2
Raiders at Bills
When: Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.
All-time record: Raiders lead series 21-19
Last meeting: Oct. 4, 2020 – Bills 30, Raiders 23
2022 record: 13-3 (1st in AFC East)
Head Coach: Sean McDermott
Notable offseason moves: Re-signed Jordan Poyer and CB Dane Jackson; signed G Connor McGovern, RB Damien Harris and S Taylor Rapp in free agency; drafted TE Dalton Kincaid in first round.
Week 3
Raiders vs. Steelers
When: Sept. 24, 5:20 p.m.
All-time record: Raiders lead series 14-11
Last meeting: Dec. 24, 2022 – Steelers 13, Raiders 10
2022 record: 9-8 (3rd in AFC North)
Head Coach: Mike Tomlin
Notable offseason moves: Re-signed DL Larry Ogunjobi; signed CB Patrick Peterson, LB Cole Holcomb and OG Isaac Seumalo in free agency; added WR Allen Robinson through trade with L.A. Rams; drafted OT Broderick Jones in first round.
Week 4
Raiders at Chargers
When: Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m.
All-time record: Raiders lead series 67-57-2
Last meeting: Dec. 4, 2022 – Raiders 27, Chargers 20
2022 record: 10-7 (2nd in AFC West)
Head Coach: Brandon Staley
Notable offseason moves: Re-signed T Trey Pipkins and LB Morgan Fox; added LB Eric Kendricks in free agency; drafted WR Quentin Johnston in first round.
Week 5
Raiders vs. Packers
When: Oct. 9, 5:15 p.m.
All-time record: Packers lead series 8-5
Last meeting: Oct. 20, 2019 – Packers 42, Raiders 24
2022 record: 8-9 (3rd in NFC North)
Head Coach: Matt LaFleur
Notable offseason moves: Traded QB Aaron Rodgers to Jets; signed S Tarvarius Moore in free agency; selected DE Lukas Van Ness in first round of draft.
Week 6
Raiders vs. Patriots
When: Oct. 15 at 1:05 p.m.
All-time record: Patriots lead the series 18-15-1
Last meeting: Dec. 18, 2022 – Raiders 30, Patriots 24
2022 record: 8-9 (3rd in AFC East)
Head Coach: Bill Belichick
Notable offseason moves: Re-signed CB Jonathan Jones and CB Jalen Mills; added WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and TE Mike Gesicki in free agency; drafted CB Christian Gonzalez in the first round.
Week 7
Raiders at Bears
When: Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.
All-time record: Series tied at 8-8
Last meeting: Oct. 10, 2021 – Bears 20, Raiders 9
2022 record: 3-14 (4th in NFC North)
Head Coach: Matt Eberflus
Notable offseason moves: Re-signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown; traded for WR D.J. Moore from Carolina; signed LB Tremaine Edmunds, G Nate Davis and RB D'Onta Foreman in free agency; drafted OT Darnell Wright in first round.
Week 8
Raiders at Lions
When: Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m.
All-time record: Raiders lead series 7-6
Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2019 – Raiders 31, Lions 24
2022 record: 9-8 (2nd in NFC North)
Head Coach: Dan Campbell
Notable offseason moves: Added CB Cameron Sutton, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S CJ Gardner-Johnson and RB David Montgomery in free agency; selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs and LB Jack Campbell with their two first-round draft picks.
Week 9
Raiders vs. Giants
When: Nov. 5 at 1:25 p.m.
All-time record: Raiders lead the series 8-6
Last meeting: Nov. 7, 2021 – Giants 23, Raiders 16
2022 record: 9-7-1 (3rd in NFC East)
Head Coach: Brian Daboll
Notable offseason moves: Re-signed QB Daniel Jones and WR Sterling Shepard; acquired TE Darren Waller via trade with the Raiders; signed WR Parris Campbell and LB Bobby Okereke in free agency; drafted CB Deonte Banks in the first round.
Week 10
Raiders vs. Jets
When: Nov. 12 at 5:20 p.m.
All-time record: Raiders lead the series 24-18-2
Last meeting: Dec. 6, 2020 – Raiders 31, Jets 28
2022 record: 7-10 (4th in AFC East)
Head Coach: Robert Saleh
Notable offseason moves: Re-siged LB Quincy Williams and DL Solomon Thomas; acquired S Chuck Clark via trade with the Ravens and QB Aaron Rodgers via trade with the Packers; added WR Allen Lazard and WR Mecole Hardman in free agency; drafted DE Will McDonald IV in the first round.
Week 11
Raiders at Dolphins
When: Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.
All-time record: Series tied at 18-18-1
Last meeting: Sept. 26, 2021 – Raiders 31, Dolphins 28
2022 record: 9-8 (2nd in AFC East)
Head Coach: Mike McDaniel
Notable offseason moves: Re-signed RB Raheem Mostert; traded with Rams for CB Jalen Ramsey; signed QB Mike White and LB David Long Jr. in free agency.
Week 12
Raiders vs. Chiefs
When: Nov. 26 at 1:25 p.m.
All-time record: Chiefs lead the series 70-53-2
Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2023 – Chiefs 31, Raiders 13
2022 record: 14-3 (1st in AFC West)
Head Coach: Andy Reid
Notable offseason moves: Added T Jawaan Taylor, LB Drue Tranquill and QB Blaine Gabbert in free agency; drafted DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round.
Week 14
Raiders vs. Vikings
When: Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m.
All-time record: Raiders lead the series 9-6
Last meeting: Sept. 22, 2019 – Vikings 34, Raiders 14
2022 record: 13-4 (1st in NFC North)
Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell
Notable offseason moves: Re-signed C Garrett Bradbury; signed TE Josh Oliver, DE Marcus Davenport and CB Byron Murphy in free agency; drafted WR Jordan Addison in the first round.
Week 15
Raiders vs. Chargers
When: Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m.
All-time record: Raiders lead series 67-57-2
Last meeting: Dec. 4, 2022 – Raiders 27, Chargers 20
2022 record: 10-7 (2nd in AFC West)
Head Coach: Brandon Staley
Notable offseason moves: Re-signed T Trey Pipkins and LB Morgan Fox; added LB Eric Kendricks in free agency; drafted WR Quentin Johnston in first round.
Week 16
Raiders at Chiefs
When: Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.
All-time record: Chiefs lead the series 70-53-2
Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2023 – Chiefs 31, Raiders 13
2022 record: 14-3 (1st in AFC West)
Head Coach: Andy Reid
Notable offseason moves: Added T Jawaan Taylor, LB Drue Tranquill and QB Blaine Gabbert in free agency; drafted DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round.
Week 17
Raiders at Colts
When: Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.
All-time record: Raiders lead the series 10-9
Last meeting: Nov. 13, 2022 – Colts 25, Raiders 20
2022 record: 4-12 (3rd in AFC South)
Head Coach: Shane Steichen
Notable offseason moves: Hired Shane Steichen as head coach; drafted QB Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick; added K Matt Gay, QB Gardner Minshew and WR Isaiah McKenzie in free agency.
Week 18
Raiders vs. Broncos
When: TBD
All-time record: Raiders lead series 70-53-2
Last meeting: Nov. 20, 2022 – Raiders 22, Broncos 16
2022 record: 5-12 (4th in AFC West)
Head Coach: Sean Payton
Notable offseason moves: Hired Sean Payton as head coach; added QB Jarrett Stidham, T Mike McGlinchey and G Ben Powers in free agency.
