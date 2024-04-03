Raiders Foundation inaugural Silver & Black Gala spotlights Nevada-based mental health initiatives

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – The Las Vegas Raiders proudly celebrate the Raiders Foundation inaugural Silver & Black Gala, a momentous event aimed at championing mental health awareness and raising funds for the Legal Aid of Southern Nevada's Resiliency & Justice Center which provides resources and support for victims of trauma and violent crime.

Held on March 30 at Wynn Las Vegas, and presented by Intermountain Health, the gala marked a significant milestone in the Raiders' ongoing commitment to making a positive impact beyond the football field, particularly in addressing mental health challenges within the State of Nevada.

"We are immensely proud to stand alongside our community partners in this vital cause," stated Kari Uyehara, Executive Director of the Raiders Foundation. "The generous contributions from tonight's gala will enable us to expand our reach and provide critical support to those affected by mental health conditions in Nevada."

Over two hundred members of The Las Vegas Raiders organization including Owner, Mark Davis, Board Member, Larry Delsen, President, Sandra Douglass Morgan, and Head Coach Antonio Pierce, and many more hosted the event. The gala brought together over a thousand influential figures, community leaders, and passionate advocates for an evening of impact and inspiration. Attendees were treated to a lineup of live performances by Grammy Award-winning artists, including David Foster, Babyface, Andra Day and Anderson .Paak (as DJ Pee .Wee), with special appearances by Loren Allred, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, and Pia Toscano.

For those who missed the opportunity to attend, information about future events and ongoing initiatives can be found at raiders.com/foundation.