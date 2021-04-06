Raiders give U.S. Air Force Air War College officers tour of Allegiant Stadium

HENDERSON, Nev. – Courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders, 20 international officers from the Air War College (AWC) recently toured Allegiant Stadium as part of their visit to the Las Vegas area. According to Air War College International Officer School Director Col. Scott Rizer, the trip's purpose is to build relationships with America's partner nations and expose their future leaders to all that America has to offer by visiting educational, political, military, technological, economic and entertainment/cultural sites. In addition to the exclusive tour, the group met with Raiders executives, who discussed the organization's mission, business and marketing strategies and how the Silver and Black is navigating operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Air War College was established in 1946 by the War Department at what is now named Maxwell Air Force Base. The AWC resident program class membership includes officers from the international community as well as from each U.S. military services, civilian employees of federal government agencies. AWC annually educates about 245 resident students from all U.S. military services, federal agencies, and international fellows from 45 nations.