Raiders give U.S. Air Force Air War College officers tour of Allegiant Stadium

Apr 06, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – Courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders, 20 international officers from the Air War College (AWC) recently toured Allegiant Stadium as part of their visit to the Las Vegas area. According to Air War College International Officer School Director Col. Scott Rizer, the trip's purpose is to build relationships with America's partner nations and expose their future leaders to all that America has to offer by visiting educational, political, military, technological, economic and entertainment/cultural sites. In addition to the exclusive tour, the group met with Raiders executives, who discussed the organization's mission, business and marketing strategies and how the Silver and Black is navigating operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Air War College was established in 1946 by the War Department at what is now named Maxwell Air Force Base. The AWC resident program class membership includes officers from the international community as well as from each U.S. military services, civilian employees of federal government agencies. AWC annually educates about 245 resident students from all U.S. military services, federal agencies, and international fellows from 45 nations.

Among the AWC's key tasks are to prepare senior officers to lead at the strategic level across the range of military operations, in joint, interagency, and multinational environments, develop senior joint leaders who can successfully master the cross-domains of air, space, and cyberspace and offer strategic contributions to national security and create strategic officers who can advance innovative thought on national security issues. The AWC's mission is to "educate senior military and civilian teammates to serve as critical and strategic thinkers able to serve as national security senior leaders."

Photos: Air War College visits Allegiant Stadium

Twenty international officers from Air War College visited Allegiant Stadium as part of a relationship-building tour in the United States.

Las Vegas Raiders Community Relations Manager Nick Markunas leads a group of international officers from Air War College during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Events Operations Manager Garrett Long leads a group of international officers from Air War College during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Community Relations Manager Nick Markunas speaks to a group of international officers from Air War College during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President - Strategy & Business Development Brandon Doll speaks to a group of international officers from Air War College during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President - Strategy & Business Development Brandon Doll speaks to a group of international officers from Air War College during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
International officers from Air War College take photos on the field during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
International officers from Air War College take photos on the field during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
International officers from Air War College take photos on the field during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Events Operations Manager Garrett Long leads a group of international officers from Air War College during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
An international officer from Air War College takes a selfie during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
International officers from Air War College take photos on the field during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
International officers from Air War College take photos on the field during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
International officers from Air War College take photos on the field during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Community Relations Manager Nick Markunas leads a group of international officers from Air War College during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
An international officer from Air War College touches the grass during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Events Operations Manager Garrett Long leads a group of international officers from Air War College during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
International officers from Air War College show off their Raiders gear during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Community Relations Manager Nick Markunas is presented a gift from an officer from Air War College during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Events Operations Manager Garrett Long leads a group of international officers from Air War College during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
