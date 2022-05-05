Raiders honor four Las Vegas educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

May 05, 2022 at 11:30 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders honored four deserving Clark County School District educators for their efforts inside the classroom and in the Southern Nevada community.

Yesterday morning, Hayarpi Gevorgyan of C.H. Decker Elementary School and Delfina Luna Herrera of Tom Williams Elementary School were presented with gifts by the Raiders for their hard work and dedication. Later that afternoon, Lisa Lopez of Kitty McDonough Ward Elementary and Ashley Diggs of Howard E. Heckethorn Elementary School and their guests were led on an exclusive tour of Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center by Raiders tackle Brandon Parker and wide receiver Mack Hollins.

The tour concluded with the teachers, who are employed in a time-consuming, challenging and oftentimes under-appreciated profession, receiving custom jerseys, commemorative game balls and gift bags from the Raiders as a thank you and in recognition of the vital roles they play in the lives of our children.

Teacher Appreciation Week, observed nationally in the first full week of May, is an opportunity for the Raiders to give well deserved extra credit to these individuals who continue to build a positive culture and strive to increase student achievement on their respective school campuses.

