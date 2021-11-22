Raiders honor veterans and active military during Salute to Service

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military. For the second consecutive year, the Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Raiders that is committed to increasing community and civic health through military support and youth development, partnered with Cox to facilitate a visit to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City. Residents once again gathered in the front of the facility, where Raiders Alumni Vance Mueller and Jerry Robinson and Raiderettes distributed Raiders-themed gift bags and thanked them for their service to our country.

Salute to Service is a league-wide initiative that the NFL describes as "A collective effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families." For the November 21 game versus Cincinnati in support of Salute to Service, the Raiders Foundation hosted leadership from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases. The Raiders Foundation has met with base leadership on various occasions to learn more about the needs of the local military community. Hosting base leadership on gameday provided another meaningful opportunity for the Raiders Foundation and base leadership to interact and to continue to grow this important relationship.

Allegiant Stadium was adorned with stencils, banners and goal post wraps that pay tribute to the military. Game balls with the Salute to Service logo were used and military-colored equipment were provided to players, including helmet decals, captains' patches, wristbands, sideline caps and quarterback towels.

For the second year in a row, the Raiders Foundation is sponsoring the City of Henderson's Military Appreciation Banners. This year, 36 banners will be displayed along main streets in Henderson, with each banner honoring a local individual who is currently serving in the military. Through this sponsorship, the Raiders Foundation is proud to be able to support and recognize local military members and their families.