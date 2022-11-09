Raiders honor military during Salute to Service

Raiders staff and their families are set to participate in Friday's Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade, which is the largest Veterans Day Parade west of the Mississippi. They will be adorned in Raiders t-shirts that will include a message supporting our veterans.

On Saturday, the Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Raiders that is committed to increasing community and civic health through military support, youth development, and growing the game of football, is partnering with Cox for the third consecutive year to facilitate a visit to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City. Residents will gather in the front of the facility, where Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes will distribute Raiders-themed gift bags. The following day, the Raiders Foundation and Cox will host a "tailgate" catered lunch for the residents to enjoy while they tune in to cheer on the Raiders who host Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium.

For Sunday's game versus Indianapolis in support of Salute to Service, the Raiders Foundation will host leadership from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases. The Raiders Foundation has met with base leadership on various occasions since the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas to learn more about the needs of the local military community. Hosting base leadership on gameday provides yet another meaningful opportunity for the Raiders Foundation and base leadership to interact and to continue to grow this important relationship.

Last week, a busload of Las Vegas Raiders personnel took a trip to Shiloh Ranch in Sandy Valley and is headquarters for The Liberty Projects, Inc., to surprise Alumnus Jay Schroeder with the news that he has been selected the Silver and Black's nominee for the 2022 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. Schroeder helps advocate and raise money for the charitable organization that allows veterans an outlet to interact with horses for training, rehabilitation and camaraderie.

Raiders Sr. Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer Marcel Reece was a member of the traveling party consisted of his fellow Alumni, veterans, Raiderettes team executives and staff and presented a $10,000 check on behalf of the Raiders Foundation to support Schroeder and The Liberty Projects.