Raiders honor military during Salute to Service

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have tabbed this Sunday's contest versus Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium to honor our veterans and active military as part of the NFL's Salute to Service league-wide initiative. The NFL describes Salute to Service as "a collective effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families" and Allegiant Stadium will be adorned with stencils, banners and goal post wraps that pay tribute to the military. Game balls with the Salute to Service logo are set to be used and military-colored equipment will be provided to players, including helmet decals, sideline caps and quarterback towels.
The Raiders have additional activations set to honor our military prior to Sunday's game which kicks off at 1:05 p.m. Thanks to a generous donation from Allegiant Air, the Raiders will host select service members from Nellis Air Force Base for an on-field reenlistment ceremony, when they will commit a duration of 4-6 additional years to the United States military and be eligible for new assignments and/or long deployments around the world.
The colors will be presented by the Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard and the Army Nevada Military Funeral Honors program and a flyover with VAQ-129, the U.S. Navy's Fleet Replenishment Squadron for EA-18G Growlers, which represents the most advanced technology in airborne Electronic Attack and stands as the Navy's first line of defense in hostile environments will take place following the National Anthem. Additionally, the Raiders are donating the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle from Sunday's game to nonprofit organizations that support the military.
The Raiders are also commemorating Salute to Service through various activations in Southern Nevada. During their lone day off this week, Raiders players Daniel Carlson, Bryce Cosby, Cole Fotheringham and Chase Garbers made an hour-plus trip from Las Vegas to Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs and were joined by Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, Raiders staff and the Raiderettes in engaging the Airmen and thanking them for their service to our country. The event was in conjunction with a USAA activation.
The Raiders partnered with USAA for a visit to Creech Air Force Base where players and Raiderettes signed autographs and took photos with service members.
Raiders staff and their families are set to participate in Friday's Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade, which is the largest Veterans Day Parade west of the Mississippi. They will be adorned in Raiders t-shirts that will include a message supporting our veterans.
On Saturday, the Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Raiders that is committed to increasing community and civic health through military support, youth development, and growing the game of football, is partnering with Cox for the third consecutive year to facilitate a visit to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City. Residents will gather in the front of the facility, where Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes will distribute Raiders-themed gift bags. The following day, the Raiders Foundation and Cox will host a "tailgate" catered lunch for the residents to enjoy while they tune in to cheer on the Raiders who host Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium.
For Sunday's game versus Indianapolis in support of Salute to Service, the Raiders Foundation will host leadership from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases. The Raiders Foundation has met with base leadership on various occasions since the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas to learn more about the needs of the local military community. Hosting base leadership on gameday provides yet another meaningful opportunity for the Raiders Foundation and base leadership to interact and to continue to grow this important relationship.
Last week, a busload of Las Vegas Raiders personnel took a trip to Shiloh Ranch in Sandy Valley and is headquarters for The Liberty Projects, Inc., to surprise Alumnus Jay Schroeder with the news that he has been selected the Silver and Black's nominee for the 2022 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. Schroeder helps advocate and raise money for the charitable organization that allows veterans an outlet to interact with horses for training, rehabilitation and camaraderie.
Raiders Sr. Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer Marcel Reece was a member of the traveling party consisted of his fellow Alumni, veterans, Raiderettes team executives and staff and presented a $10,000 check on behalf of the Raiders Foundation to support Schroeder and The Liberty Projects.
For the first time, fans will have a say in determining the Salute to Service Award winner and are encouraged to go to nfl.com/causes/salute/nominees/2022/voteand vote for Schroeder to become a finalist.
The Raiders also provided a corporate sponsorship for last weekend's Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, the largest Air Show at a military installation which celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force. The Raiders also supported this event by facilitating a Raider Nation On Location (RNOL) activation. RNOL is an innovative campaign to engage with the public who have the opportunity to visit a Raiders branded tent to play games to receive giveaways, dress in a Raiders uniform and enter a raffle to win an autographed item.
For the fourth straight year, the Raiders are once again sponsoring banners in the city of Henderson, location of Raiders Headquarters, honoring active military who were tabbed Hometown Heroes. Other Raiders Salute to Service activations included Raiders Vice President, Information Technology Matt Pasco and Chief Engineer Naija Williams serving as featured speakers in a panel discussion titled: Veterans In Sports which took place during the Military Influencers Conference held in Las Vegas. The Raiders Foundation made commitments to support Kline Veterans Fund, a local nonprofit that assists homeless and at-risk veterans, as well as support USO Nevada during their Salute to Service for disabled veterans from Walter Reed Hospital.