Raiders honor veterans on Memorial Day

May 31, 2021 at 05:20 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – As the nation observes Memorial Day to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military, today the Raiders Foundation expressed their gratitude to Share Village residents, many of which are veterans, by providing lunch and recognizing them for their service, as well as honoring those who lost their lives fighting for our country.

Members of the Raiders Foundation staff were joined by Raiders Alumni Napoleon McCallum, a Naval Academy graduate and military veteran and Roy Hart as well as a number of Raiderettes in delivering over 200 boxes lunches to residents of the Share Village on North 21st Street to help recognize those who serve and have served, and to pay tribute to fallen members of our military community.

The Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Las Vegas Raiders, has previously invested in Share Village and the veterans they serve. Share Village employs a unique and innovative approach to holistic and comprehensive housing with 24/7/365 crisis intervention services complemented with intensive supportive services. The Raiders Foundation's donation was used to purchase container homes for veterans who completed the Share Village career and life planning counseling program.

Several Las Vegas-based nonprofits that offer support and services to veterans are recent beneficiaries of support from the Raiders Foundation. A few weeks ago, the Raiders Foundation awarded grants through its Community Investment Grant Program to select community-based organizations throughout Nevada. Las Vegas-based MVP |Merging Vets & Players, Nevada Paralyzed Veterans of America and USO Nevada were among 23 nonprofits from across the state that were part of an inaugural round of grants, the funding of which is derived from the Raiders License Plate Program proceeds.

