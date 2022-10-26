Raiders host Boys & Girls Club members for 'Tent or Treat'

Oct 26, 2022 at 12:52 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders invited 200 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada's Kish, Boyd, Reynolds and Southern Highlands clubhouses to participate in a Halloween event which took place yesterday evening at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

During the "Tent or Treat," Raiders players, Matthias Farley, Neil Farrell Jr. and Cole Fotheringham, Alumni Leo Gray and Reggie Kinlaw, members of the Raiderettes and front office personnel made this a memorable, spirited and engaging event as they staffed decorated tents for the local Boys & Girls Club members to stop by and receive treats and play games.

In addition, the guests interacted with the Raiders players who led a Raiders Junior Training camp, which is a 60-minute youth football clinic for boys and girls which emphasizes education, exercise and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment. The camp's curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.

The children also visited the pumpkin patch where they selected their own pumpkin to take home along with their candy haul.. Raiders community partners that contributed to the event included Pinkbox, who provided donuts as well as the Henderson Police and Fire Departments, who showed off their specialty vehicles.

Raiders hold Tent or Treat event for local youth

The Raiders hosted over 200 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada for trick-or-treating, games, a Raiders Junior Training Camp and a pumpkin patch at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Las Vegas Raiders Raiders ambassador manager Melissa Tailes works with a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they play a game for prizes.
A members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada takes part in a game for prizes.
Las Vegas Raiders alumni Reggie Kinlaw and Leo Gray sign autographs for members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada walk the plank to grab candy.
A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada takes part in a game for prizes.
A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada takes part in a game for prizes.
A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada takes part in a game for prizes.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and safety Matthias Farley (41) hand out candy and Raiders gear to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada grab candy.
Las Vegas Raiders senior accountant May Escobar hands out candy to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada takes part in a game for prizes.
Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada are handed bags to collect candy and prizes.
Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada visit a tent for candy and prizes.
Las Vegas Raiders premium service manager Maria Carbaja checks members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada in to her team's tent.
Raider Rusher high-fives a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
Members of the Henderson Fire Department hand out candy and firefighter hats to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
A member of the Henderson Police Department hands out candy to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
Las Vegas Raiders facility engineer Hugo Herrera greets members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada at Boo's door.
Las Vegas Raiders front office receptionist Tlyssa Leyva hands out candy to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada colors in a Day of the Dead skull.
A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada takes part in a game for prizes.
Las Vegas Raiders alumni Reggie Kinlaw and Leo Gray sign autographs for members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
The Las Vegas Raiders host a Tent or Treat event for members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
Raider Rusher cheers on a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they go through a Raiders Junior Training drill.
Raider Rusher cheers on a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they go through a Raiders Junior Training drill.
A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada goes through a Raiders Junior Training drill.
A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada goes through a Raiders Junior Training drill.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) tries to knock the ball away from a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they go through a Raiders Junior Training drill.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) congratulates a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada after they finish a Raiders Junior Training drill.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) watches as a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada goes through a Raiders Junior Training drill.
A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada goes through a Raiders Junior Training drill.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) watches as a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada goes through a Raiders Junior Training drill.
Raider Rusher cheers on a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they go through a Raiders Junior Training drill.
Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada grab pumpkins out of the pumpkin patch.
A member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada grabs a pumpkin out of the pumpkin patch.
