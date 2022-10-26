Raiders host Boys & Girls Club members for 'Tent or Treat'

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders invited 200 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada's Kish, Boyd, Reynolds and Southern Highlands clubhouses to participate in a Halloween event which took place yesterday evening at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

During the "Tent or Treat," Raiders players, Matthias Farley, Neil Farrell Jr. and Cole Fotheringham, Alumni Leo Gray and Reggie Kinlaw, members of the Raiderettes and front office personnel made this a memorable, spirited and engaging event as they staffed decorated tents for the local Boys & Girls Club members to stop by and receive treats and play games.

In addition, the guests interacted with the Raiders players who led a Raiders Junior Training camp, which is a 60-minute youth football clinic for boys and girls which emphasizes education, exercise and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment. The camp's curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.