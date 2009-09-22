Raiders Host Broncos Sunday





THIS WEEK: The Oakland Raiders, members of the American Football Conference Western Division, host division rival Denver this Sunday in a contest pitting two original American Football League teams. Kickoff is set for 1:15 p.m. PT at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The game marks the third of three straight games that the Silver and Black will play against an AFC Western Division opponent. The Raiders are facing every AFC West opponent in the first three weeks of the 2009 NFL regular season, having already played San Diego in Week 1, Kansas City in Week 2 and now the Broncos in Week 3. Last year, the Raiders faced every AFC West opponent in the first four weeks of the regular season—Denver, Week 1, Kansas City, Week 2 and San Diego, Week 4.

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on CBS. If sold out per NFL blackout rules, the game will air in the Bay Area on KPIX CBS 5. The game will also air in Sacramento on KOVR Channel 13 as well as on KHSL in Chico, KION in Monterey and KJEOin Fresno.

RADIO: The game will air on Raiders Radio originating on KSFO 560 AM, the Silver and Black's Flagship for the multi-state Radio Network. Greg Papa and former Raiders player, assistant and head coach Tom Flores will man the booth for the 12th straight year. The radio pregame show and postgame show will feature Raider Legends George Atkinson and David Humm along with KSFO's Rich Walcoff.

SPANISH RADIO:The game will air on*radio stationLa Kaliente, KZSF 1370 AM. Armando BotelloandAngel Dinamita handle announcing duties. Bay Area radio personalitiesVictor ZaragozaandSal Acevedo* are the sideline reporters.

CONNECTIONS

RAIDERS: WR Javon Walker (2006-07) and DT Gerard Warren (2005-06) both played for the Denver Broncos…TE Zach Miller was teammates with Broncos S Josh Barrett at Arizona State…RB Darren McFadden and Broncos RB Peyton Hillis were teammates at Arkansas…Broncos RB LaMont Jordan played for the Raiders from 2005-07…DT Tommy Kelly was teammates with Broncos DL Ronald Fields and LB Mario Haggan at Mississippi State…DE Greg Ellis and Broncos DL Vonnie Holliday were teammates at UNC…C Samson Satele and Broncos CB Andre' Goodman were teammates with the Miami Dolphins (2007-08)…Broncos S Renaldo Hill played one year for the Oakland Raiders (2005)…T Eric Pears played for the Broncos (2005-08), played college football at Colorado State and is from Denver, CO.

BRONCOS: Broncos WR Jabar Gaffney and LB Andra Davis were teammates of Raiders DT Gerard Warren at Florida…Raiders DT Richard Seymour played with Broncos CB Champ Bailey at Georgia…Seymour was also a teammate of Broncos RB LaMont Jordan (2008), WR Jabar Gaffney (2006-08), TE Daniel Graham (2002-06) and LS Lonie Paxton (2000-08) in New England…Broncos LB/DE Elvis Dumervil was a teammate of CB Chris Johnson and RB Michael Bush at Louisville…QB Bruce Gradkowski and Broncos P Brett Kern played together at Toledo…Broncos linebackers coach Don Martindale was an assistant coach for the Oakland Raiders (2004-08)…Broncos LB D.J. Williams is from Concord, CA. and attended De La Salle High School.

RAIDERS-BRONCOS SERIES:The Raiders lead the series 55-40-2 over the Broncos in regular season play since the teams first met in 1960. The teams are 1-1 in the postseason.

LAST WEEK: The Oakland Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 13-10 at Arrowhead Stadium. K Sebastian Janikowski capped a 12-play, 58-yard drive with a 48-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 4:45 left in the second quarter. S Michael Huff returned an interception to the Chiefs 49 leading to Janikowski connecting on a 54-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 6-3 lead with 8:33 left in the third quarter. RB Darren McFadden scored from 5 yards out to cap a 9-play, 69-yard drive to give the Raiders their margin of victory. Janikowski's extra point gave the Raiders a 13-10 lead with 1:07 left in the game. The Raiders defense made sure the lead held as DE Greg Ellis recorded one of his two sacks on the Chiefs' final offensive possession and Huff broke up a pass on fourth and four. QB JaMarcus Russell was completed 4 of 7 passes for 67 yards on the final drive—to McFadden for 11 and 9 yards; to rookie WR Louis Murphy for 19 yards and to WR Todd Watkins for 28 yards on third and 15.