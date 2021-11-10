Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders hosted "Friendsgiving" for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation's Teen Scene group. Raiders players kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers and long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium, and ending with food and games in a suite. For the third straight year, Candlelighters is the recipient of the 2021 Crucial Catch grant to support their services to youth and their families. The Teen Scene is a social networking group of teens who are part of the Candlelighters program, whose mission "…is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer."