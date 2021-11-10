Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders hosted "Friendsgiving" for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation's Teen Scene group. Raiders players kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers and long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium, and ending with food and games in a suite. For the third straight year, Candlelighters is the recipient of the 2021 Crucial Catch grant to support their services to youth and their families. The Teen Scene is a social networking group of teens who are part of the Candlelighters program, whose mission "…is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer."
Last year, seven Raiders players also spent time on their day off engaging Southern Nevada teens diagnosed with cancer or are in remission in a "Virtual Escape Room." The Raiders joined members of the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada "Teen Scene" to solve clues to escape a virtual room. In both 2018 and 2019, Raiders Alumni, Raiderettes and Raiders front office staff celebrated Halloween with young survivors and their families at the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada's Annual Halloween Bash. The group transformed a hallway into an eye-catching, safe and easy to navigate space for children to trick-or-treat and passed out candy and Raiders-themed items.
View photos as the Las Vegas Raiders hosted 'Friendsgiving' for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation's Teen Scene group at Allegiant Stadium.