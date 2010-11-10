Raiders Host Halloween Costume Contest

Nov 10, 2010 at 06:15 AM
Halloween35Article.jpg

A young Raider fan attends the game in costume.

Last Sunday, The Oakland Raiders hosted a Halloween costume contest in the Raider Rookie Kids Zone.  Participants ages 0-14 were encouraged to dress in costume and have their picture taken before the game.

Check out the photo gallery!

The winners in each age group were:

0-3 Age Group

1st- Catherine C.

2nd- Miley S.

3rd- Sean C.

4-8 Age Group

1st- Javier N.

2nd- Nathan & Hannah S.

3rd- Kayla K.

9-14 Age Group

1st- Aleah M.

2nd- Allyah & Analie P.

3rd- Madeline H.

The Oakland Raiders would like to thank all of our 2010 Kids Zone Costume Contest Participants!  Congratulations to all of our winners and Happy Halloween!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: GM Dave Ziegler shares what characteristics about Dylan Parham grabbed the Raiders' attention

General Manager Dave Ziegler met with the media following the pick Friday night, giving insight into the selection.

news

Player Profile: Get to know G Dylan Parham

With the 90th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders made their first selection, bolstering the trenches with a Memphis Tiger.

news

Raiders select G Dylan Parham with the 90th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The O-lineman out of Memphis was a four-year starter and was named to the 2021 First-Team All-AAC.

news

Raiders trade No. 86 pick to Tennessee Titans

Raider Nation will have to wait a little more time until they hear their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising