Raiders Host Halloween Costume Contest

A young Raider fan attends the game in costume.
Last Sunday, The Oakland Raiders hosted a Halloween costume contest in the Raider Rookie Kids Zone. Participants ages 0-14 were encouraged to dress in costume and have their picture taken before the game.
The winners in each age group were:
0-3 Age Group
1st- Catherine C.
2nd- Miley S.
3rd- Sean C.
4-8 Age Group
1st- Javier N.
2nd- Nathan & Hannah S.
3rd- Kayla K.
9-14 Age Group
1st- Aleah M.
2nd- Allyah & Analie P.
3rd- Madeline H.
The Oakland Raiders would like to thank all of our 2010 Kids Zone Costume Contest Participants! Congratulations to all of our winners and Happy Halloween!