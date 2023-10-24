Raiders host Halloween Tent or Treat

Last week, the Raiders held a festive "Tent or Treat" event inviting 200 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada clubhouses -- John C. Kish, Lied Memorial, Donald W. Reynolds, and Southern Highlands, to trick-or-treat at the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center.

The Raiderettes, members of football team's families, front office staff, and Raiders players QB Aidan O'Connell, T Thayer Munford Jr., WR Tre Tucker, DE Tyree Wilson, TE Michael Mayer, DT Nesta Jade Silvera, P AJ Cole, CB Nate Hobbs, and LB Robert Spillane hosted and helped decorate 17 tents for kids to stop by for sweet treats and fun games.

The event included a Raiders pumpkin patch, where kids had the chance to visit and pick out their own pumpkin, inflatable obstacle courses, slides, and football drills for all to enjoy. In addition, the Raiders received treats from partners, Pinkbox Doughnuts, MARS, and Frito-Lay for the event.