Raiders host Halloween Tent or Treat

Oct 24, 2023 at 03:16 PM
community-tentortreat-102323_014
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest goes trick-or-treating during the Las Vegas Raiders’ Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Last week, the Raiders held a festive "Tent or Treat" event inviting 200 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada clubhouses -- John C. Kish, Lied Memorial, Donald W. Reynolds, and Southern Highlands, to trick-or-treat at the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center.

The Raiderettes, members of football team's families, front office staff, and Raiders players QB Aidan O'Connell, T Thayer Munford Jr., WR Tre Tucker, DE Tyree Wilson, TE Michael Mayer, DT Nesta Jade Silvera, P AJ Cole, CB Nate Hobbs, and LB Robert Spillane hosted and helped decorate 17 tents for kids to stop by for sweet treats and fun games.

The event included a Raiders pumpkin patch, where kids had the chance to visit and pick out their own pumpkin, inflatable obstacle courses, slides, and football drills for all to enjoy. In addition, the Raiders received treats from partners, Pinkbox Doughnuts, MARS, and Frito-Lay for the event.

This is the second year the Raiders have teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to host this specific event. Additionally, they have worked together through multiple years hosting different events including Raiders Rookie Club and the launch of the Stretch and Move program. The clubs were also invited to Community Day at training camp, gamedays and more. The Raiders have also shown support to the Boys & Girls Clubs through grants and donations.

Photos: Raiders hold Tent or Treat event for Las Vegas youth

The Silver and Black hosted 200 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada for trick-or-treating, games and a pumpkin patch.

Guests pick up trick-or-treat bags during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Guests pick up trick-or-treat bags during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest goes trick-or-treating during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest goes trick-or-treating during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest plays a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest plays a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest plays a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest plays a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Image buyer Alexis Aguilar hands out candy to a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raider Image buyer Alexis Aguilar hands out candy to a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Shayla, Devyn, Makenna P. and Camille talk to a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raiderettes Shayla, Devyn, Makenna P. and Camille talk to a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Pinkbox worker hands a donut to a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A Pinkbox worker hands a donut to a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest goes trick-or-treating during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest goes trick-or-treating during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest plays a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest plays a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) hand out candy to guests during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) hand out candy to guests during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior graphic designer Cami Bennett hands out candy to a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders senior graphic designer Cami Bennett hands out candy to a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher greets a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raider Rusher greets a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest plays a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest plays a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest goes trick-or-treating during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest goes trick-or-treating during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders production assistants Naomi Brown and Samantha Webb hand out candy to guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders production assistants Naomi Brown and Samantha Webb hand out candy to guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest decorates a cookie during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest decorates a cookie during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) plays games with a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) plays games with a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest kicks a field goal during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest kicks a field goal during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest bounces down a slide during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest bounces down a slide during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) interacts with a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) interacts with a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher passes a ball to a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raider Rusher passes a ball to a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders production assistant Ivy Haynes puts a tattoo on a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders production assistant Ivy Haynes puts a tattoo on a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Guests go down a slide during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Guests go down a slide during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Guests do a craft project during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Guests do a craft project during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest plays a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest plays a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest poses for a photo by pinning Las Vegas Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest poses for a photo by pinning Las Vegas Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of ticket operations Samuel Buzzas puts a slap bracket on a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of ticket operations Samuel Buzzas puts a slap bracket on a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Guests go into the turtle lair during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Guests go into the turtle lair during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium supervisor of tour operations Billy Naftaly puts a tattoo on a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Allegiant Stadium supervisor of tour operations Billy Naftaly puts a tattoo on a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders graphic designer Chris Piret hands out candy to a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders graphic designer Chris Piret hands out candy to a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) hands out candy to a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) hands out candy to a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest gets their face painted during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest gets their face painted during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest picks out a pumpkin during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest picks out a pumpkin during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest picks out a pumpkin during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A guest picks out a pumpkin during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
