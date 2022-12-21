Raiders host holiday party at Allegiant Stadium for valley-area children

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders last night hosted a holiday party at Allegiant Stadium for some 500 children who are part of five valley-area community organizations. The evening began with the children from Doolittle Community Center, Pearson Community Center, Robert E. "Bob" Price Recreation Center, Department of Family Services and Child Haven receiving a train ride from the Allegiant Stadium parking lot into the venue.

Raiders players Maxx Crosby, Duron Harmon, Mack Hollins, Malcolm Koonce and Kyle Peko, Raiders Alumni Leo Gray, Teyo Johnson, Rod Martin, Keith Moody and Jay Schroeder and Raiderettes Bree, Cierra, Kennedy, Kylee S., Makenna and Shayla joined with Silver and Black front office staff to engage with the children during the evening filled with holiday fun.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to visit with the guests, who received an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium including the team's locker room, where they were surprised with holiday gifts that were presented by the Raiders players.