Raiders host holiday party at Allegiant Stadium for valley-area children

Dec 21, 2022 at 01:05 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders last night hosted a holiday party at Allegiant Stadium for some 500 children who are part of five valley-area community organizations. The evening began with the children from Doolittle Community Center, Pearson Community Center, Robert E. "Bob" Price Recreation Center, Department of Family Services and Child Haven receiving a train ride from the Allegiant Stadium parking lot into the venue.

Raiders players Maxx Crosby, Duron Harmon, Mack Hollins, Malcolm Koonce and Kyle Peko, Raiders Alumni Leo Gray, Teyo Johnson, Rod Martin, Keith Moody and Jay Schroeder and Raiderettes Bree, Cierra, Kennedy, Kylee S., Makenna and Shayla joined with Silver and Black front office staff to engage with the children during the evening filled with holiday fun.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to visit with the guests, who received an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium including the team's locker room, where they were surprised with holiday gifts that were presented by the Raiders players.

The children also participated in on-field activations including rock climbing, inflatables, holiday arts and crafts, an ice-skating rink and availed themselves to face painters and balloon artists. The Clark County Fire Department had their trucks parked inside Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT also showed off their vehicles. Additionally, Metro K9 Units were in attendance.

