Raiders host Nike 11-On football event for girls flag football teams at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders welcomed over 200 girls from Southern Nevada high school flag football programs to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, where they participated in the Nike 11-On event. The girls contended in 7-on-7 passing scrimmages on the same indoor practice field used by the Las Vegas Raiders. The girls also vied in combine events and conclude their day with a tournament during the activity held in advance of kickoff to the NIAA girls flag football season on November 12.

The student-athletes performed in the Nike 11-On, which is described as "a unique endeavor that focuses on team play over individual recognition and provides development for athletes on both sides of the ball. The 11-On initiative supports scholastic high school football team competition that focuses on building transferable life skills while also creating an alternative to individual all-star formats."

In addition to participating in a team-oriented character-building program, the girls flag football teams competed in scrimmage games, combine events, and conclude their day with a round-robin football tournament.

This summer, the Raiders held a similar event for boys football teams, with over 200 student-athletes representing eight Southern Nevada high schools participating in the Nike 11-On event inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. The Arbor View, Basic, Canyon Springs, Centennial, Desert Pines, Green Valley, Las Vegas and Liberty High School Boys football teams contended in events that included 7-on-7 passing, offensive/defensive linemen drills, a team relay race as well as fastest man competition.