Raiders host Sheriff's Leadership Series at Allegiant Stadium

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders hosted Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) members participating in the Sheriff's Leadership Series for breakfast, lunch and an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium, which served as the primary meeting location for the day-long activity.

Raiders Alumnus and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece addressed the group that included LVMPD officers, dispatchers and administrative staff who heard speakers share strategies to build their skills in the areas of executive coaching, leadership development and strategic planning, about how the Silver & Black engages and leads within the community. The Raiders held a similar event in 2018, when Sheriff's Leadership Series participants were hosted at the construction site of Allegiant Stadium. The group then toured the Las Vegas Raiders Preview Center and met with executive leadership to discuss the future of the organization and its approach to supporting the community.

The Sheriff's Leadership Series was developed in 2010 and is facilitated by the Institute for Executive Development. According to the LVMPD, the program is designed to improve the effectiveness of current and emerging leaders by providing a comprehensive set of learning experiences that are rigorous, engaging, and relevant. The LVMPD added that the program also ensures participants are well prepared to support and achieve the strategic direction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, specifically its vision, values, mission, goals, and strategies.