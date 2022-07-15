Raiders host Sheriff's Leadership Series at Allegiant Stadium

Jul 15, 2022 at 02:41 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders hosted Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) members participating in the Sheriff's Leadership Series for breakfast, lunch and an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium, which served as the primary meeting location for the day-long activity.

Raiders Alumnus and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece addressed the group that included LVMPD officers, dispatchers and administrative staff who heard speakers share strategies to build their skills in the areas of executive coaching, leadership development and strategic planning, about how the Silver & Black engages and leads within the community. The Raiders held a similar event in 2018, when Sheriff's Leadership Series participants were hosted at the construction site of Allegiant Stadium. The group then toured the Las Vegas Raiders Preview Center and met with executive leadership to discuss the future of the organization and its approach to supporting the community.

The Sheriff's Leadership Series was developed in 2010 and is facilitated by the Institute for Executive Development. According to the LVMPD, the program is designed to improve the effectiveness of current and emerging leaders by providing a comprehensive set of learning experiences that are rigorous, engaging, and relevant. The LVMPD added that the program also ensures participants are well prepared to support and achieve the strategic direction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, specifically its vision, values, mission, goals, and strategies.

The event served as yet another opportunity for the Raiders to connect with community partners, in this case, LVMPD. The Raiders Rookie Club, which is comprised of the rookie players on the Silver & Black's 2022 roster, recently visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, where they toured the facility and sat down with LVMPD leadership to discuss community-police relations in Las Vegas and initiatives with the Raiders.

Photos: LVMPD tours Allegiant Stadium during Sheriff's Leadership Series

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and officials enjoyed the Sheriff's Leadership Series, hosted by the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, with guest speakers and a tour of the state-of-the-art stadium.

Institute for Executive Development Executive Director Alex Culley, President Rick Culley and Las Vegas Raiders' Sterling Littlejohn talk together at the Sheriff's Leadership Series.
1 / 21

Institute for Executive Development Executive Director Alex Culley, President Rick Culley and Las Vegas Raiders' Sterling Littlejohn talk together at the Sheriff's Leadership Series.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Sheriff's Leadership Series Class of 2022 binder and Raiders notebook used during the program.
2 / 21

The Sheriff's Leadership Series Class of 2022 binder and Raiders notebook used during the program.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece speaks with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Donald Ruberio.
3 / 21

Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece speaks with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Donald Ruberio.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh welcomes officers and officials to the Sheriff's Leadership Series.
4 / 21

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh welcomes officers and officials to the Sheriff's Leadership Series.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and officials pose for a photo in front of Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 21

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and officials pose for a photo in front of Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece speaks to officers and officials of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
6 / 21

Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece speaks to officers and officials of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece speaks to officers and officials of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
7 / 21

Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece speaks to officers and officials of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Donald Ruberio and Sergeant Joseph Winn listen to speakers at the Sheriff's Leadership Series.
8 / 21

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Donald Ruberio and Sergeant Joseph Winn listen to speakers at the Sheriff's Leadership Series.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece and Institute for Executive Development Executive Director Alex Culley speak to officers and officials of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
9 / 21

Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece and Institute for Executive Development Executive Director Alex Culley speak to officers and officials of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Analyst for the Internal Affairs Bureau Jordan Williams speaks during the Sheriff's Leadership Series.
10 / 21

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Analyst for the Internal Affairs Bureau Jordan Williams speaks during the Sheriff's Leadership Series.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece and Institute for Executive Development Executive Director Alex Culley speak to officers and officials of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
11 / 21

Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece and Institute for Executive Development Executive Director Alex Culley speak to officers and officials of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Institute for Executive Development President Rick Culley talks with Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece at the Sheriff's Leadership Series.
12 / 21

Institute for Executive Development President Rick Culley talks with Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece at the Sheriff's Leadership Series.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Institute for Executive Development Executive Director Alex Culley, President Rick Culley and Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece talk together at the Sheriff's Leadership Series.
13 / 21

Institute for Executive Development Executive Director Alex Culley, President Rick Culley and Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece talk together at the Sheriff's Leadership Series.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and officials during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 21

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and officials during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and officials in the team locker room during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 21

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and officials in the team locker room during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Chris Dennis takes a selfie with the shield in the team locker room during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 21

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Chris Dennis takes a selfie with the shield in the team locker room during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Police Department Sergeant Donald Ruberio and Institute for Executive Development President Rick Culley pose for a photo in the team locker room during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 21

Las Vegas Police Department Sergeant Donald Ruberio and Institute for Executive Development President Rick Culley pose for a photo in the team locker room during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees of the Sheriff's Leadership Series take photos of the team locker room during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 21

Attendees of the Sheriff's Leadership Series take photos of the team locker room during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees of the Sheriff's Leadership Series view Lombardi Trophies during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 21

Attendees of the Sheriff's Leadership Series view Lombardi Trophies during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Institute for Executive Development President Rick Culley and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 21

Institute for Executive Development President Rick Culley and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and officials enjoy the view from a suite during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 21

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and officials enjoy the view from a suite during a tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
