Raiders Host Tour of USS Hornet

[UPDATED Monday, May 25 - more photos added] The Oakland Raiders hosted a tour of the USS Hornet in Alameda for local military families Friday in observance of Memorial Day.
Families from the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (T.A.P.S.) and other military and community partners were welcomed to participate in the day's activities.
The families were also treated to a tour of the Raiders practice facility and enjoyed a meet and greet with G Tony Bergstrom, LS Jon Condo, G Gabe Jackson, K Sebastian Janikowski, T Dan Kistler and T J'Marcus Webb.