Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders joined with Three Square Food Bank to donate 600 meals to individuals and families in need of food assistance ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Tuesday.

In support of the community, Three Square Food Bank committed to distributing 550 of the holiday meals across Southern Nevada at various pick-up sites. In addition,the entire Raiders team, including coaches, hosted and met with 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.

The players engaged with the families throughout the evening, visiting, taking photos and enjoying a holiday meal. By the end of dinner, each of the families received a meal package which included a turkey, fresh produce, and pantry essentials.

"Thank you to the Raiders organization from the top to the bottom, all the players and staff. Everyone treats us with world-class customer service, and we really appreciate it," said Paula Tucker, Director of Supportive Services for the SNRHA.

This marks the 10th year that the Raiders have teamed up with an organization that advocates for families who are in need of food assistance during the holiday season. Three Square Food Bank is the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization and Southern Nevada's only food bank. In 2021-22, Three Square provided over 42 million meals to community members, which is equivalent to over 51 million pounds of food.

With more than 274,430 people, or 1-in-8 residences, in Southern Nevada struggling with hunger, Three Square's mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community.

Serving four counties throughout Nevada – Esmeralda, Nye, Clark, and Lincoln – Three Square is actively striving towards closing the meal gap at the local community level.