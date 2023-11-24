Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

Nov 24, 2023 at 02:44 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
TurkeyTime_112423

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders joined with Three Square Food Bank to donate 600 meals to individuals and families in need of food assistance ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Tuesday.

In support of the community, Three Square Food Bank committed to distributing 550 of the holiday meals across Southern Nevada at various pick-up sites. In addition,the entire Raiders team, including coaches, hosted and met with 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.

The players engaged with the families throughout the evening, visiting, taking photos and enjoying a holiday meal. By the end of dinner, each of the families received a meal package which included a turkey, fresh produce, and pantry essentials.

"Thank you to the Raiders organization from the top to the bottom, all the players and staff. Everyone treats us with world-class customer service, and we really appreciate it," said Paula Tucker, Director of Supportive Services for the SNRHA.

This marks the 10th year that the Raiders have teamed up with an organization that advocates for families who are in need of food assistance during the holiday season. Three Square Food Bank is the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization and Southern Nevada's only food bank. In 2021-22, Three Square provided over 42 million meals to community members, which is equivalent to over 51 million pounds of food.

With more than 274,430 people, or 1-in-8 residences, in Southern Nevada struggling with hunger, Three Square's mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community.

Serving four counties throughout Nevada – Esmeralda, Nye, Clark, and Lincoln – Three Square is actively striving towards closing the meal gap at the local community level.

Food assistance remains a primary issue for many families in Nevada. With the Raiders' on-going commitment to the community, it is our honor to partner with Three Square Food Bank to help provide meals to various families across the valley.

Photos: Turkey Time with the Raiders at HQ

The Las Vegas Raiders donated 600 Thanksgiving meals to Three Square Food Bank and welcomed select families to Intermountain Health Performance Center for a holiday meal with players before picking up their donated meal packages.

A family poses for a photo before Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 28

A family poses for a photo before Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Families take photos of the Allegiant Stadium model before Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 28

Families take photos of the Allegiant Stadium model before Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce meets a guest during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce meets a guest during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) visits with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) visits with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30), cornerback Sam Webb (26) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30), cornerback Sam Webb (26) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) visits with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) visits with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) visits with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) visits with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), tight end Austin Hooper (81) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), tight end Austin Hooper (81) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 28

The Las Vegas Raiders visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 28

The Las Vegas Raiders visit with families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99), tight end Jesper Horsted (80), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and Honest Hospitality staff pose for a photo during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99), tight end Jesper Horsted (80), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and Honest Hospitality staff pose for a photo during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78), tackle Kolton Miller (74), offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65), center Andre James (68) and guard Greg Van Roten (70) pose for a photo during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78), tackle Kolton Miller (74), offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65), center Andre James (68) and guard Greg Van Roten (70) pose for a photo during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) signs an autograph during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) signs an autograph during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) hand out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) hand out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) hands out parts of a Thanksgiving meal to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21, at Allegiant Stadium starting at 9 a.m.
news

Raiders acquire CB Jack Jones

Jones, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback, joins the Raiders after spending two seasons (2022-23) with the New England Patriots.
news

Las Vegas Raiders assist in fulfilling wishes by hosting Make-A-Wish visits

The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to host Alex, Clay, Tristen and Cruz, along with their families at Raiders Headquarters.
news

Raiders sign LB Jaylon Smith

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released CB David Long Jr.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce partnership with Salient 

 The Raiders are proud to announce a partnership with Salient as the Official Executive Protection Provider of Allegiant Stadium and Official Security Provider for the Raiderettes.
news

Raiders host Halloween Tent or Treat

The event included a Raiders pumpkin patch, where kids had the chance to visit and pick out their own pumpkin, inflatable obstacle courses, slides and football drills for all to enjoy.
news

Raiderettes participate in empowerment event for young women

This unique event aimed to push the conversation of overcoming adversity, building confidence and breaking through barriers to forge new pathways to success. 
news

Raiders support CCSD and National School Lunch Week

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and Raiderettes attended Dusty Dickens Elementary School to emphasize the importance of having a nutritious school lunch.
news

T.I., Sheila E. headline Week 6 gameday entertainment

Grammy Award-wining artist T.I. will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime on Sunday afternoon, while world famous drummer and percussionist Sheila E. will perform the National Anthem.
news

Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Quik, Mickey Guyton headline Monday's gameday entertainment 

The legendary artists will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime in a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary.
news

Vegas Golden Knights 'Misfits' to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

The Stanley Cup champions will light the torch prior to kickoff of Monday night's Las Vegas Raiders-Green Bay Packers game at Allegiant Stadium.

Latest Content

news

Pick Six: The rising Raiders defense set for another challenge against Patrick Mahomes

Nov 24, 2023

Six storylines to follow as the Silver and Black host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

Nov 24, 2023

The entire Raiders team hosted 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders HQ for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 12 Injury Report: Maxx Crosby ruled doubtful, four Raiders questionable

Nov 24, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 11.24.23

Nov 24, 2023

View the best photos from Friday's practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

Coach Graham: 'It all starts with the fundamentals'

Nov 24, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the mindset on defense, forcing turnovers and more.
video

Coach Hardegree: 'We got to be more consistent'

Nov 24, 2023

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree discusses preparing for the Chiefs defense in Week 12, running back Josh Jacobs and more.
news

What They're Saying: Chiefs strategizing for Josh Jacobs, who can 'run you over'

Nov 24, 2023

Take a look at what the Chiefs' players and coaches have to say about the Week 12 matchup. 
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 12 vs. Chiefs

Nov 24, 2023

Andy Reid will gauge the Raiders' approach early in the contest and make a few subtle changes to enhance the Chiefs' scoring opportunities against a defense playing its best ball of the season, writes Brooks.
video

Coach Pierce on final prep for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 24, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to provide injury updates and discuss the Raiders' upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Nov 24, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Las Vegas dará bienvenida a Kansas City en regreso a la acción divisional

Nov 24, 2023

Malosos buscan dar campanada frente a los campeones defensores del Super Tazón.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 11.24.23 | Week 12 vs. Chiefs | RPP

Nov 24, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
View All
Advertising