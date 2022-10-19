Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host teens from Candlelighters at Allegiant Stadium

Oct 19, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders teamed up with Intermountain Healthcare last night to host teens from the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada for a night out at Allegiant Stadium where kicker Daniel Carlson, quarterback Chase Garbers, center Andre James and linebacker Luke Masterson joined the teens in activities that included tie-dying Raiders t-shirts to represent the colors associated with multiple forms of cancer.

The teens also were treated to dinner and exclusive tours of Allegiant Stadium, with visits to the Raiders and Raiderettes locker rooms. In addition, the Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare, the "Official Healthcare Partner of the Raiders" and a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium, each contributed items which went into gift bags for the guests.

Intermountain is joining the Raiders to highlight and support cancer fighters and survivors as they share a clear and common purpose in supporting our communities and are committed to working together to bring many positive, vibrant, and sustainable health programs to our communities.

Candlelighters' mission is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer with the goal of allowing them to focus on the journey, and most importantly, loving their child. Their vision is to alleviate the isolation many families feel at the time their child is diagnosed.

This activation aligns with the Raiders' support of the NFL and American Cancer Society's fight against cancer through "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer," an initiative which aims to address early detection and risk reduction efforts across multiple types of cancers and is the latest activity pairing the Silver and Black with Candlelighters.

Last November, the Raiders hosted "Friendsgiving" for Candlelighters' Teen Scene group. Raiders players including kicker Daniel Carlson and long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium, and ending with food and games in a suite. For the third straight year, Candlelighters was the recipient of the 2021 Crucial Catch grant to support their services to youth and their families. The Teen Scene is a social networking group of teens who are part of the Candlelighters program, whose mission "…is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer."

In 2020, seven Raiders players also spent time on their day off engaging Southern Nevada teens diagnosed with cancer or who are in remission in a "Virtual Escape Room." The Raiders joined members of the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada "Teen Scene" to solve clues to escape a virtual room. At the conclusion of the event, the Raiders announced that Candlelighters would receive a $5,000 Crucial Catch grant. In 2018 and 2019, the Raiders transformed a hallway at their facility into an eye-catching, safe and easy to navigate space for children to trick-or-treat and passed out candy and Raiders-themed items.

