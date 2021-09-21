Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare honor Nevada high schools with new helmet wall at Allegiant Stadium

Sep 21, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Raiders Public Relations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare today saluted Nevada high schools as they unveiled a permanent installation at Allegiant Stadium. The Battle Born large display was revealed this morning with the football helmets of 96 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association high school football teams.

The installation features the quote: "THE GREATNESS OF THE RAIDERS IS IN ITS FUTURE," the renown adage from Owner Al Davis. Intermountain began its partnership with the Raiders as their official healthcare partner in 2019, when they also acquired naming rights to the Raiders' practice and training facility in Henderson. They share commitment of giving back to the community and have made youth around the state a priority.

"It has been a great honor to partner with the Raiders on community health initiatives and with helping our youth. We share common goals and aspirations to help build healthier communities and families," said Mikelle Moore, Intermountain vice-president and Chief Community Health Officer.

"The Raiders share a commitment with Intermountain to make a difference in our community," said Raiders President Dan Ventrelle. "We are pleased to team up on multiple efforts to positively impact our region's youth, including showcasing high school football programs at Allegiant Stadium."

The Raiders, in association with Intermountain Healthcare, are hosting the "Friday Night Showcase" to highlight and celebrate high school football throughout the 2021 season and help grow the game of football in Nevada and Southern Utah. The Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare are providing participating schools with customized banners, cheer cards, eye black, sweatbands, special decals and other Raiders-themed items. Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes appear on-site to sign autographs, give away Raiders-themed items, meet-and-greet fans and assist with the coin toss prior to kickoff.

Last month, the Raiders and Intermountain surprised two Las Vegas football programs in collaboration with Intermountain to donate helmets to players of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School teams. That collaboration came on the heels of the Raiders and Intermountain hosting an in-person clinic for youth league coaches and commissioners in Southern Nevada and Southern Utah in preparation for the return to football in 2021. The Raiders and Intermountain also provided the opportunity for more than 600 coaches statewide to virtually receive coaching certification. The Raiders and Intermountain covered all clinic costs, including underwriting USA Football certification for the coaches to receive training at no charge. Intermountain sports psychologist Dr. Tony Kemmochi participated in the clinic to discuss the importance of recognizing and supporting mental health issues in student-athletes.

Earlier this year, Intermountain and the Raiders announced their support of SafeNest to bolster its work on ending domestic violence in Nevada through backing two Clark-County programs: "Coaching Boys Into Men" and "Athletes as Leaders." SafeNest is Nevada's largest nonprofit dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence and both programs seek to end domestic and sexual violence before it starts by equipping young male and female athletes and their coaches with the resources and skills necessary to build healthy relationships.

Photos: Raiders unveil Nevada high school helmet wall at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare partnered to create and unveil the 'High School Helmet Wall' art exhibit at Allegiant Stadium. Each high school football program in Nevada is represented with a replica helmet.

