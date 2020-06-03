Raiders issue statement regarding 2020 Training Camp

The Raiders are in receipt of the league's memo dictating that all 2020 training camps must be held at each team's home facility. We will follow the league's protocol accordingly and begin preparations to host training camp at Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. The Raiders would like to thank and acknowledge the city of Napa and the Napa Valley Marriott, which has been our summer home for 24 years. We will evaluate future training camp locations at a later date.