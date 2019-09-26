Raiders' John Madden headlines blue-ribbon panel to determine slate for special Centennial Class

CANTON, OHIO – Legendary Oakland Raiders Head Coach and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame John Madden headlines a blue-ribbon panel that will determine the slate for a special centennial class of inductees.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced a measure in August that will result in a special Centennial Class of 2020 to include 20 members. The group will consist of five Modern-Era players, 10 Seniors (a player who has been retired for more than 25 seasons), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two coaches.

The five-modern era enshrinees will come from the list of 122 modern-era nominees announced earlier this month. The 48-person Selection Committee will trim the initial list to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January. The entire committee will then meet in Miami on "Selection Saturday," on the eve of the Super Bowl to debate the merits of each finalist. Voting will progress to a series of reduction votes that will result in the election of five Modern-Era players.

The remainder of the Class of 2020 will be the special Centennial slate that will include the 10 seniors, three contributors, and two coaches to be identified by a special Blue-Ribbon panel that has been formed by the Hall of Fame. The committee is comprised of many members of the overall Selection Committee in addition to Hall of Famers, coaches, football executives and several leading historians.

CENTENNIAL CLASS BLUE-RIBBON PANEL

Ernie Accorsi – Longtime Pro Football Executive

Bill Belichick – New England Patriots Head Coach

Jarrett Bell – Hall of Fame Selector, USA Today

Joel Bussert – Former NFL Executive, Pro Football Historian

John Clayton – Hall of Fame Selector, The Washington Post

Frank Cooney – Hall of Fame Selector, Sports XChange

John Czarnecki – Hall of Fame Selector, FOX Sports

Rick Gosselin – Hall of Fame Selector, Talk of Fame Network

Elliott Harrison – Pro Football Historian and Long-time TV Analyst

Joe Horrigan – Retired Pro Football Hall of Fame Executive, Football Historian

Ira Kaufman – Hall of Fame Selector, JoeBucsFan.com

Dick LeBeau – Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback, Longtime NFL coach

Jeff Legwold – Hall of Fame Selector, ESPN/ESPN.com

John Madden – Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach

John McClain – Hall of Fame Selector, Houston Chronicle

Gary Myers – Hall of Fame Selector, The Athletic

Ozzie Newsome – Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end, EVP Baltimore Ravens

Sal Paolantonio – Hall of Fame Selector, Senior National Correspondent - ESPN

Carl Peterson – Longtime Pro Football Executive

Bill Polian – Pro Football Hall of Fame Contributor

Dan Pompei – Hall of Fame Selector, The Athletic

Charean Williams – Hall of Fame Selector, Pro Football Talk

Chris Willis – Producer- Head of Research Library - NFL Films, Football Historian

Barry Wilner – Hall of Fame Selector, Associated Press

Ron Wolf – Pro Football Hall of Fame Contributor

A comprehensive list of nominated Seniors, Contributors and Coaches will be compiled and presented to the Blue-Ribbon panel by the end of this month. A reduction vote by the panel to 20 Seniors, 10 Contributors and 8 Coaches will be announced in the fall. The special panel will then meet in person to vote for 10 Seniors, 3 Contributors and 2 Coaches.