Raiders join in National School Breakfast Week celebration

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders teamed up with US Foods and the Dairy Council® of Nevada this week to celebrate National School Breakfast Week (NSBW) with students at Thiriot Elementary School in Las Vegas. Raider Rusher, mascots Daisy the Cow and Sporky from the Dairy Council® of Nevada joined students for breakfast to highlight the importance of school morning meals and the critical role school nutrition professionals play in helping children succeed in and out of the classroom.

The event included students blending up their own breakfast creations with US Foods providing fresh and frozen smoothie ingredients that included blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pineapples, spinach, milk and yogurt while the Dairy Council® of Nevada offered Smoothie samples and crazy straws.

Earlier this week, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson recorded a Public Service Announcement inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on behalf of NSBW, which runs from March 7-11. "I always start my day with a healthy breakfast," Carlson said while holding a full school breakfast tray swigging a carton of milk. "For kids, school breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure that they are ready to learn."

The mission of NSBW is to raise awareness about healthy breakfasts served at school and increase student participation. The NSBW campaign theme, "Take Off with School Breakfast," reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:

Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math

Score higher on standardized tests

Have better concentration and memory

Be more alert

Maintain a healthy weight