Inside the Raiders' custom designs for My Cause My Cleats

Dec 02, 2021 at 02:29 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

This Sunday, players in the Silver and Black will be lacing up unique cleats as they take the field against the Washington Football Team.

Started in 2016, My Cause My Cleats is a league-wide initiative that allows players to champion a cause important to them with custom designed cleats.

Rookie linebacker Divine Deablo shared that he is supporting Organization of Autism Research in honor of his brother.

"I don't want anybody to be treated differently, even if they are different," Deablo said. "I just want everybody to be treated the same, like they're family."

DeabloDivine_MCMC_1920x1080

Rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs chose to bring awareness to intellectual disabilities through his cleats, a cause close to his heart since a young age.

"For like seven, eight years, my family took care of [a] mentally disabled lady, and she grew to be like a sister to me, so that's why I wanted to do that," Hobbs said.

HobbsNate_MCMC_1920x1080

After the game, players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction where fans can bid to win the cleats, with 100% of proceeds from sales go each player's respective cause.

Below is a full list of players and their cause/organization of choice. To view photos of the custom cleats, click here.

Table inside Article
Player Cause Organization
Johnathan Abram Community Outreach Johnathan's Journey for Better
Peyton Barber At-Risk Low Income Kids and Single Mothers Peyton Barber Foundation
Jackson Barton Youth Health/Wellness & Anti-Bullying
Nick Bowers Cancer American Cancer Society
Matt Bushman Youth Outreach Matt Bushman Foudation
Daniel Carlson Youth Education Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada/After-School All-Stars
Derek Carr Youth Health/Wellness Valley Children's Healthcare
Derek Carrier Community Outreach Convoy of Hope
AJ Cole Social Justice The Kenya Project
Maxx Crosby Animals Stand Up for Pits Foundation
Divine Deablo Autism Organization of Autism Research
Kenyan Drake Cancer Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Jermaine Eluemunor Community Outreach Mission of Haiti
Clelin Ferrell Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault RAINN
Tyree Gillespie Cancer
Johnathan Hankins Wounded Warriors
Casey Hayward Community Outreach Hayward's Hands
Nate Hobbs Intellectual Disabilities
Richie Incognito Military Appreciation/Support Merging Vets & Players
Alec Ingold Adoption AdoptUsKids
Andre James Testicular Cancer American Cancer Society
Malcolm Koonce Mental Health
Dallin Leavitt Autism Parkers Way
Cory Littleton Leukemia Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Nick Martin Firefighters National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Marcus Mariota Youth Education Shane Victorino Foundation
Gerald McCoy Childcare Costs/Single Mothers Single Mom Strong Las Vegas
Kolton Miller Children's Craniofacial Children's Craniofacial Association
Foster Moreau Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Research No White Flags
Trayvon Mullen Youth Health/Wellness YMCA South Florida - Ft. Lauderdale
Carl Nassib Community Outreach Trevor Project
Keisean Nixon Breast Cancer Early Detection Awareness St. John's Well Child
Brandon Parker Youth Education Building Blocks for Life
Nathan Peterman Juvenile Diabetes/Alzheimer's Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation/Alzheimer's Association
Darius Philon Mental Health
Hunter Renfrow Cancer Awareness Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation
Jalen Richard Heart Disease American Heart Association
Trent Sieg Miscarriage/Stillbirth The Fletcher Foundation
Jordan Simmons Mental Health
Solomon Thomas Mental Health The Defensive Line Foundation
Darren Waller Substance Abuse Shine A Light - Freedom House Sober Living Las Vegas
K.J. Wright Social Justice Black & Educated

Photos: Raiders unbox custom cleats for NFL My Cause My Cleats

The Silver and Black unboxed their custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
1 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
2 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
3 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
4 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
5 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
6 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
7 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
8 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
9 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
10 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
11 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
12 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
13 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
14 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
15 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.
16 / 16

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) unboxes his custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
