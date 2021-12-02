Inside the Raiders' custom designs for My Cause My Cleats

This Sunday, players in the Silver and Black will be lacing up unique cleats as they take the field against the Washington Football Team.
Started in 2016, My Cause My Cleats is a league-wide initiative that allows players to champion a cause important to them with custom designed cleats.
Rookie linebacker Divine Deablo shared that he is supporting Organization of Autism Research in honor of his brother.
"I don't want anybody to be treated differently, even if they are different," Deablo said. "I just want everybody to be treated the same, like they're family."
Rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs chose to bring awareness to intellectual disabilities through his cleats, a cause close to his heart since a young age.
"For like seven, eight years, my family took care of [a] mentally disabled lady, and she grew to be like a sister to me, so that's why I wanted to do that," Hobbs said.
After the game, players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction where fans can bid to win the cleats, with 100% of proceeds from sales go each player's respective cause.
Below is a full list of players and their cause/organization of choice. To view photos of the custom cleats, click here.
|Player
|Cause
|Organization
|Johnathan Abram
|Community Outreach
|Johnathan's Journey for Better
|Peyton Barber
|At-Risk Low Income Kids and Single Mothers
|Peyton Barber Foundation
|Jackson Barton
|Youth Health/Wellness & Anti-Bullying
|Nick Bowers
|Cancer
|American Cancer Society
|Matt Bushman
|Youth Outreach
|Matt Bushman Foudation
|Daniel Carlson
|Youth Education
|Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada/After-School All-Stars
|Derek Carr
|Youth Health/Wellness
|Valley Children's Healthcare
|Derek Carrier
|Community Outreach
|Convoy of Hope
|AJ Cole
|Social Justice
|The Kenya Project
|Maxx Crosby
|Animals
|Stand Up for Pits Foundation
|Divine Deablo
|Autism
|Organization of Autism Research
|Kenyan Drake
|Cancer
|Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Community Outreach
|Mission of Haiti
|Clelin Ferrell
|Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault
|RAINN
|Tyree Gillespie
|Cancer
|Johnathan Hankins
|Wounded Warriors
|Casey Hayward
|Community Outreach
|Hayward's Hands
|Nate Hobbs
|Intellectual Disabilities
|Richie Incognito
|Military Appreciation/Support
|Merging Vets & Players
|Alec Ingold
|Adoption
|AdoptUsKids
|Andre James
|Testicular Cancer
|American Cancer Society
|Malcolm Koonce
|Mental Health
|Dallin Leavitt
|Autism
|Parkers Way
|Cory Littleton
|Leukemia
|Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
|Nick Martin
|Firefighters
|National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
|Marcus Mariota
|Youth Education
|Shane Victorino Foundation
|Gerald McCoy
|Childcare Costs/Single Mothers
|Single Mom Strong Las Vegas
|Kolton Miller
|Children's Craniofacial
|Children's Craniofacial Association
|Foster Moreau
|Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Research
|No White Flags
|Trayvon Mullen
|Youth Health/Wellness
|YMCA South Florida - Ft. Lauderdale
|Carl Nassib
|Community Outreach
|Trevor Project
|Keisean Nixon
|Breast Cancer Early Detection Awareness
|St. John's Well Child
|Brandon Parker
|Youth Education
|Building Blocks for Life
|Nathan Peterman
|Juvenile Diabetes/Alzheimer's
|Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation/Alzheimer's Association
|Darius Philon
|Mental Health
|Hunter Renfrow
|Cancer Awareness
|Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation
|Jalen Richard
|Heart Disease
|American Heart Association
|Trent Sieg
|Miscarriage/Stillbirth
|The Fletcher Foundation
|Jordan Simmons
|Mental Health
|Solomon Thomas
|Mental Health
|The Defensive Line Foundation
|Darren Waller
|Substance Abuse
|Shine A Light - Freedom House Sober Living Las Vegas
|K.J. Wright
|Social Justice
|Black & Educated
