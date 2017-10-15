 Skip to main content
Advertising

Raiders Look To Get Over The "Close Hump" Following Loss To Chargers

Oct 15, 2017 at 11:04 AM
Author Image
Eddie Paskal

Former Raiders.com Contributor

The Oakland Raiders were close again on Sunday afternoon.

To be fair though, they've been close most of the season, and as Karl Joseph said postgame, close doesn't count as an official statistic.

"Nobody cares if you're right there," said Joseph following the team's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. "At the end of the day, you lost, and that's what everybody's going to look at. We had our opportunities to seal the game, and we just didn't do that."

The Silver and Black led for most of the Week 6 clash with the Chargers, and up by two points, with 4:09 left in the fourth quarter, the Raiders no doubt had their chances to put a punctuation mark on the game, and earn their third win of the season. Instead, as Nick Novak's 32-yard field goal sailed through the uprights as time expired, the Raiders fell to 2-4, losing their fourth-consecutive game after opening the season 2-0.

"You get them pinned back, we have to get a stop," Head Coach Jack Del Rio said. "We didn't get it done. They milked it. They won the game. They earned it."

"It was there for us," Joseph added. "There were plays there for us to make to seal the game, and a couple of them were on me, I take responsibility for, that I should made. I feel like I should have made those plays, and it cost us, man. They ended up making more plays than we did. They came out with that win."

While Philip Rivers' two big connections to Hunter Henry on the eventual game-winning drive will be spotlighted as one of the main reasons the Raiders lost Sunday afternoon, prior to that, Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.'s group had actually done a pretty decent job of limiting Rivers' effectiveness.

But, the veteran quarterback rose up when his team needed him the most, essentially negating all of the good work the Raiders defense had accomplished up until that point.

"It's just execution and making plays," Joseph said. "There was one play, I was [man to man] on the tight end, and Philip Rivers threw a good, back-shoulder pass, which I should have made the play on. They just kept making play after play, and driving down the field on us. They just ended up making more plays than we did on that last drive."

Following the last-second loss, there was an emphasis put on the "little things," whether it was an ill-timed penalty, an inability to get off the field, or communication issues offensively, both Head Coach Del Rio and his players stressed the importance of doing the little things right if they want to snap their current four-game skid.

"We're very close," tackle Donald Penn said. "We're very close, but we've been saying that for the last couple of weeks. Close ain't getting us nowhere, but these [four] losses we have right now. We have to get over that "close" hump. We have to find a way."

With a Thursday Night Football matchup against the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs looming on the horizon, the Raiders will have to regroup in a hurry if they want to turn around their fortune sooner than later. And even though the team hasn't tasted victory in nearly a month, there isn't any finger pointing going on in the locker room.

"Coach Del Rio sums it up well. I love that quote – it's not even a quote – I love his saying; you get what you earn in this league," Penn explained. "And what did we earn right now? We've earned four L's right now, and that's what we got right now. It don't feel good. It's tough, but we're going to fight. That's what we are. We're fighters."

"We lost four straight, so we have to bounce back" Joseph added. "It's still a long season. We still have plenty of opportunities ahead of us, but we can't keep letting these slip away from us. It's a little, small plays, here and there, that we have to make, and we didn't make them today."

And if the Raiders want to get back to their winning ways, they're going to have to start doing the little things right again; they'd be well served to start doing just that Thursday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown wants to be legendary: 'My goal is to catch Jerry Rice'

Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, and Jerry Rice set the precedent for what it means to be an Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver. Now it's Antonio Brown's turn.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick Punter Johnny Townsend

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick P Johnny Townsend, the club announced Monday.

news

Raiders Release Quarterback Josh Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have released Josh Johnson, the club announced Thursday.

news

Raiders Linebacker Derrick Johnson: "It's The Perfect Time To Be A Raider"

Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson wants to finish his career on a high note.

news

Raiders Sign Linebacker Derrick Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have signed Derrick Johnson, the club announced Monday.

news

Raiders Sign Second-Round Pick Defensive Tackle P.J. Hall

The Oakland Raiders have signed second-round draft pick P.J. Hall, the club announced Sunday.

news

Raiders Sign Sixth-Round Pick Linebacker Azeem Victor

The Oakland Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick Azeem Victor, the club announced Saturday.

news

By The Numbers: A Look At The Raiders Free Agency Haul

Let's take a look at the accolades of some of the newest Oakland Raiders.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

Latest Content

news

3 takeaways from General Manager John Spytek's post-draft press conference

Apr 23, 2026

General Manager John Spytek spoke with local media regarding the team's decision to take Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

video

John Spytek recaps Round 1 of the 2026 Draft, selecting Fernando Mendoza No. 1

Apr 23, 2026

General Manager John Spytek addresses the media to recap Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Draft Day 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza is a Raider

Apr 23, 2026

Day 1 of the draft is wrapped and Raider Nation is celebrating the addition of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

news

Gutierrez: The Raiders didn't overthink it — Fernando Mendoza was always their guy

Apr 23, 2026

A calm, almost a sense of relief, exuded from John Spytek after he turned in the Raiders' draft card, making Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

video

The Call: Fernando Mendoza is a Las Vegas Raider

Apr 23, 2026

Watch as General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak call Fernando Mendoza to let him know he is a Raider.

gallery

Photos: Inside the Raiders' 2026 draft room

Apr 23, 2026

Head inside Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters to get an exclusive look inside of the 2026 draft room.

news

'I believe I'm still the underdog': Fernando Mendoza eager to prove himself in the Silver and Black

Apr 23, 2026

While overcome with emotion after being selected No. 1 overall, Mendoza is ready to get to work with the Raiders.

video

Fernando Mendoza: 'Blessed to be in this position'

Apr 23, 2026

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza addresses the media after being selected first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Social Reactions: Welcome to Raider Nation, Fernando Mendoza 🏴‍☠️

Apr 23, 2026

Take a look at social posts from around the media after the Raiders drafted Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall.

news

Player Profile: Get to know QB Fernando Mendoza

Apr 23, 2026

Get to know the No. 1 overall pick and newest member of the Silver and Black.

gallery

Photos: Sights of the 2026 Draft

Apr 23, 2026

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2026 NFL Draft.

video

Watch: Fernando Mendoza Hype Video

Apr 23, 2026

QB Fernando Mendoza is a Raider.

View All
Advertising