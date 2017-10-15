Raiders Look To Get Over The "Close Hump" Following Loss To Chargers

"It was there for us," Joseph added. "There were plays there for us to make to seal the game, and a couple of them were on me, I take responsibility for, that I should made. I feel like I should have made those plays, and it cost us, man. They ended up making more plays than we did. They came out with that win."

While Philip Rivers' two big connections to Hunter Henry on the eventual game-winning drive will be spotlighted as one of the main reasons the Raiders lost Sunday afternoon, prior to that, Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.'s group had actually done a pretty decent job of limiting Rivers' effectiveness.

But, the veteran quarterback rose up when his team needed him the most, essentially negating all of the good work the Raiders defense had accomplished up until that point.

"It's just execution and making plays," Joseph said. "There was one play, I was [man to man] on the tight end, and Philip Rivers threw a good, back-shoulder pass, which I should have made the play on. They just kept making play after play, and driving down the field on us. They just ended up making more plays than we did on that last drive."

Following the last-second loss, there was an emphasis put on the "little things," whether it was an ill-timed penalty, an inability to get off the field, or communication issues offensively, both Head Coach Del Rio and his players stressed the importance of doing the little things right if they want to snap their current four-game skid.