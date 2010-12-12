Raiders Lose Thriller to Jaguars 38-31

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated The Oakland Raiders 38-31 in a thriller at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2010 Regular Season Week 14 action.

The Raiders won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. WR Jacoby Ford fielded K Josh Scobee's opening kickoff in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback and the Raiders started at their 20 with Jason Campbell at quarterback. The Raiders went three and out and P Shane Lechler's 41-yard punt was downed at the Jacksonville 33.

The Raiders defense returned the favor with a three-and-out of their own and Higgins returned the P Adam Podlesh punt to the Raiders 31. A RB Darren McFadden 67-yard catch and run for a touchdown and K Sebastian Janikowski's extra point gave the Raiders the lead, 7-0, with 10:28 left 1st quarter, and capped a 3-play, 69-yard drive.

RB Deji Karim returned the ensuing kickoff to the Jaguars 33. Jacksonville drove into Raiders territory but a LB Kamerion Wimbley sack of QB David Garrard pushed Jacksonville out of field goal range and forced a punt. The Raiders offense took the field at their 5 after the punt was downed.

Jacksonville held the Raiders to a three and out and took over at the 50 after Lechler's punt was downed with 5:56 left in the first quarter. The Raiders defense eventually forced a Podlesh punt. Higgins called for and made a fair catch at the Raiders 11. The Raiders had a first wiped out by a penalty and were forced to punt. The Jaguars took over at the Raiders 46 after WR Mike Thomas' punt return.

The Jaguars got a 1-yard TD pass from Garrard to TE Marcedes Lewis to cap a 7-play, 45-yard drive and tied the game at 7-7 with 11:56 left 2nd quarter.

Ford returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 18. A 26-yard Janikowski field goal capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive and gave the Raiders a 10-7 lead with 6:25 left 2nd quarter.

The Raiders appeared to get the ball back at their own 23 when they stripped the ball from the receiver and recovered at their own 23. The runner was ruled down by contact the Raiders challenged the ruling. The called was overturned and ruled an interception. The Raiders took over at their own 21. Safety Mike Mitchell was credited with his first career interception.

QB Jason Campbell tossed an 8-yard TD pass to WR Louis Murphy, the PAT was good, and the Raiders led 17-7 with 19 seconds left in the second quarter. The drive took 9 plays and covered 79 yards in 3:51.

The Jaguars took over at their own 29 with 12 seconds left in the first half after a 24-yard kickoff return.

TE Zach Miller of the Jags fielded a short kickoff and returned it to the Jaguars 43. A few plays later Garrard connected with WR Jason Hill for a 48-yard TD pass. The extra point was good and the Raiders lead was cut to 17-14 with 12:47 left in the 2nd quarter.

The Raiders added to their lead when McFadden popped loose for an electrifying 51-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and the Raiders led 24-14 with 11:21 left in the 3rd quarter.

The ensuing kickoff went for a touchback and the Jaguars offense took their field at their 20. The Raiders held Jacksonville to a three and out and Higgins returned a Podlesh punt to the Raiders 37. The Raiders next drive stalled and Lechler punted the ball away. Thomas was dropped immediately at the Jags 18.

A few plays later, RB Rashad Jennings bolted down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and the Raiders lead was cut to 24-21 with 6:44 left I the 3rd quarter.

Ford fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Jacksonville recovered at the Raiders 22. Jacksonville cashed in with a 10-yard TD pass to Mike Sims-Walker. With the extra point, the Jaguars took a 27-24 lead with 3:44 left in the 3rd quarter.

After the ensuing kickoff bounced into the end zone for a touchback, the Raiders went three and out and Lechler came on to punt. Lechler's punt went out of bounds at the Jacksonville 38. The Jaguars padded their lead to 31-24 with 11:22 left to play when Scobee made a 19-yard field goal attempt.

Ford returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 27. On 3rd and long, Campbell took a helmet to helmet hit and left the game. The Jags were flagged for roughing the passer and Kyle Boller entered the game at quarterback. A few plays later, a Boller pass was intercepted and returned to the Jacksonville 35.

The Raiders Jacksonville to a three and out and Higgins returned a Podlesh punt to the Raiders 17. Campbell returned to the line-up at quarterback. Several plays later, McFadden broke a couple of tackles and raced into the end zone from 36 yards out. Janikowski's extra point tied the game at 31-31 with 1:53 left to play.

Karim returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards to the Raiders 30. RB Maurice Jones-Drew ran it in from 30 yards out and Scobee added the extra point to make the score 38-31 Jacksonville with 1:34 to go.

Ford returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 40. The Raiders were unable to score driving to the Jags 30 but time ran out.