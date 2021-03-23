Raiders Mailbag: How things have shaped up the first week of free agency

Sam Boe asks...

Is there any urgency on adding a defensive tackle that can disrupt the pocket? Or are we content to roll with Hurst, Vickers, and Irving?

Honestly, I like how things are shaping up for the run defense.

As of Tuesday, five of the Raiders' eight confirmed new acquisitions have specifically addressed the defensive line. First, the Raiders confirmed that they've signed defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson from the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson will be beneficial in the Raiders' effort of adding more of a presence up the middle, along with David Irving getting more comfortable with the new defense for a full offseason. Jefferson's ability to rush off the edge also will give defensive end Clelin Ferrell more time to shift over to nose tackle in pass-rushing situations, which could make the defensive line more lethal with Maxx Crosby on the other side.

Then came the addition of Solomon Thomas, looking to revitalize his young career in Las Vegas after a leg injury sidelined him for most of the 2020 season. Add to Thomas defensive linemen Matt Dickerson and Darius Philon, announced earlier this week, and the Raiders have obviously made the line a priority.