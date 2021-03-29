Raiders Mailbag: How will the new free agent signings impact the Silver and Black?

Billy Boyko asks:

I don't get why everyone is hating on the Drake signing. Take a look on who made the playoffs last year, and especially elite teams, most had some kind of 1-2 punch at RB.

Billy's right: Some have questioned why the Raiders would sign Kenyan Drake with Josh Jacobs coming off another 1,000 rushing-yard, Pro-Bowl season.

How I see it – why the hell not?

Kenyan Drake is a proven baller. He's coming off his most productive season since he's been in league with 955 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He has unbelievable speed and is extremely versatile. If you ask me, any offense would be better if they had Kenyan Drake on their team.