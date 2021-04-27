Raiders Mailbag: We're down to the wire on the 2021 NFL Draft

Aaron Van den Eynde asks…

Why are all mock drafts pairing LBs for us? Don't get me wrong, would love to have a White or Bush type at the Silver and Black.. But don't we need help at DT or CB?

The key word in mock draft is the word "mock."

While many mock drafts are pairing the likes of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jamin Davis to the Raiders first-round pick, the Silver and Black may have more pressing needs at other positions. Is the only linebacker worth taking at No. 17 Micah Parsons if he slides in the draft? Could be. Otherwise, the Raiders can target other talented players at the position in later rounds.

To be more realistic in what the Raiders should chase at No. 17, a defensive back or a defensive tackle are both positions of need. While the Raiders are stacked at three-technique DLs with the signings of Solomon Thomas and Quinton Jefferson, another true nose tackle to stop the run would definitely be a plus. Alabama's Christian Barmore or Iowa's Daviyon Nixon would be a perfect fit at the role.