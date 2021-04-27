Raiders Mailbag: We're down to the wire on the 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2021 at 02:52 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Matt Empting asks…

What are the chances of trading back?

I personally believe that the chances the Raiders trade up could be a lot higher than them trading back.

While the Silver and Black has a lot of talent to choose from at No. 17, it wouldn't be surprising to see them use the draft capital they acquired in offseason trades to make a splash in the first round. If the Raiders are sold on talent such as Micah Parsons, Rashawn Slater or Patrick Surtain II, there's a high chance they would have to draft up to get them.

While trading back definitely isn't ruled out, it just wouldn't make sense to me to trade back that far and risk losing out on a right tackle or defensive back they may be eyeing at their allotted pick currently.

Aaron Van den Eynde asks…

Why are all mock drafts pairing LBs for us? Don't get me wrong, would love to have a White or Bush type at the Silver and Black.. But don't we need help at DT or CB?

The key word in mock draft is the word "mock."

While many mock drafts are pairing the likes of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jamin Davis to the Raiders first-round pick, the Silver and Black may have more pressing needs at other positions. Is the only linebacker worth taking at No. 17 Micah Parsons if he slides in the draft? Could be. Otherwise, the Raiders can target other talented players at the position in later rounds.

To be more realistic in what the Raiders should chase at No. 17, a defensive back or a defensive tackle are both positions of need. While the Raiders are stacked at three-technique DLs with the signings of Solomon Thomas and Quinton Jefferson, another true nose tackle to stop the run would definitely be a plus. Alabama's Christian Barmore or Iowa's Daviyon Nixon would be a perfect fit at the role.

As for the secondary, selecting someone such as Trevon Moehrig, Caleb Farley or Jaycee Horn would be solid picks at No. 17 to put next to the young talent alongside the backfield the Silver and Black currently possess.

Mike Boyer asks…

Let's take the best available athlete that fits our needs.

I couldn't agree more.

The Raiders are in a great situation in this draft due to the fact that the holes they had at the beginning of the offseason have been mostly addressed throughout free agency. This gives them an opportunity to get the best player on their draft board who they know will make an immediate impact stepping onto the field.

While the Raiders definitely have some needs they must get after in the draft, they're in positions that have solid depth in this year's draft such as free safety and offensive tackles. The Raiders need to take the best player on the board that will be in Silver and Black making plays for years to come, regardless of the position.

Top 10 draft picks in Raiders history

With the 2021 NFL Draft taking place this Thursday through Saturday, take a look back at the top 10 draft picks in Raiders history.

1. RB Marcus Allen Drafted in 1982, Allen is the Raiders all-time rushing leader, Super Bowl XVIII MVP, was named NFL MVP in 1985, and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
1 / 10

1. RB Marcus Allen

Drafted in 1982, Allen is the Raiders all-time rushing leader, Super Bowl XVIII MVP, was named NFL MVP in 1985, and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
2. DE\DT Howie Long Drafted in 1981, Long is second all-time in sacks in Raiders history, a Super Bowl XVIII champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
2 / 10

2. DE\DT Howie Long

Drafted in 1981, Long is second all-time in sacks in Raiders history, a Super Bowl XVIII champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Las Vegas Raiders
3. QB Ken Stabler Drafted in 1968, the late Ken Stabler is the second-leading passer in team history, was named 1974 NFL MVP, won Super Bowl XI, and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
3 / 10

3. QB Ken Stabler

Drafted in 1968, the late Ken Stabler is the second-leading passer in team history, was named 1974 NFL MVP, won Super Bowl XI, and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

4. C Jim Otto Drafted in 1960 Otto enjoyed a 14-year career as the Raiders starting center. He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Raiders 1967 AFL title team.
4 / 10

4. C Jim Otto

Drafted in 1960 Otto enjoyed a 14-year career as the Raiders starting center. He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Raiders 1967 AFL title team.

Las Vegas Raiders
5. WR Fred Biletnikoff Selected in 1965, Biletnikoff is the second-leading receiver in Raiders history, Super Bowl XI MVP, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
5 / 10

5. WR Fred Biletnikoff

Selected in 1965, Biletnikoff is the second-leading receiver in Raiders history, Super Bowl XI MVP, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

6. DB Charles Woodson Drafted in 1998, Woodson recorded 27 interceptions as a Raider, he is the first player with 50 career interceptions and 20 sacks, and he is tied for NFL record 13 defensive TDs.
6 / 10

6. DB Charles Woodson

Drafted in 1998, Woodson recorded 27 interceptions as a Raider, he is the first player with 50 career interceptions and 20 sacks, and he is tied for NFL record 13 defensive TDs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
7. WR Tim Brown Selected in 1988, Brown is the all-time leading receiver in team history, a nine-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
7 / 10

7. WR Tim Brown

Selected in 1988, Brown is the all-time leading receiver in team history, a nine-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Las Vegas Raiders
8. G Gene Upshaw Chosen in the first AFL-NFL joint Draft in 1967, the late Gene Upshaw is a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time First-Team All-Pro, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
8 / 10

8. G Gene Upshaw

Chosen in the first AFL-NFL joint Draft in 1967, the late Gene Upshaw is a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time First-Team All-Pro, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Las Vegas Raiders
9. K Ray Guy Drafted in 1973, Guy is the only pure punter inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a three-time Super Bowl champion, and he set the standard for punters to follow.
9 / 10

9. K Ray Guy

Drafted in 1973, Guy is the only pure punter inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a three-time Super Bowl champion, and he set the standard for punters to follow.

Las Vegas Raiders
10. T Art Shell Selected in 1968, Shell is a two-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowler, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and two-time Head Coach of the Raiders.
10 / 10

10. T Art Shell

Selected in 1968, Shell is a two-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowler, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and two-time Head Coach of the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly here, set to kickoff in just three days, and you won't want to miss who the Las Vegas Raiders select with the No. 17 overall pick.
news

Who will the Raiders draft at No. 17? NFL Network's Omar Ruiz shares his pick

Will the Silver and Black lean offense or defense with their first pick in the 2021 Draft?
news

Quick Hits: Mike Mayock says 'information is king' ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

GM Mike Mayock has the daunting task of putting together another complete draft class in spite of COVID restrictions. 
news

Who's next? The Raiders have found success drafting with the 17th pick

From Gene Upshaw to Sebastian Janikowski, the Raiders have found elite talent with the No. 17 overall pick over the course of the franchise's history.
news

Who's the biggest draft steal on the roster the Raiders have selected?

The Silver and Black have a few impactful players on their roster they were able to get at a huge bargain on draft night.
news

Mock Draft Tracker: Linebackers are gaining traction

We are two weeks away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Raider Nation. Get your Draft caps on and take a look at which prospects the analysts are predicting will wind up in the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who could fall to the Raiders at No. 17?

Raider Nation seems curious about the best options the Raiders have to select in the 2021 NFL Draft in a few weeks.
news

Be one of the first to own the 2021 official Raiders draft cap

Wear what our future pros will wear.
news

Mock Draft Tracker: Defense is the name of the game

The 2021 NFL Draft is three weeks away, and with excitement building, it's time to take a look at the Raiders' potential picks.
news

NFL Network's Chad Reuter projects Raiders' 2021 draft picks

The Silver and Black are currently equipped with eight draft picks. What will they do with them?
news

Orden de Selecciones de los Raiders en el NFL draft  2021

El orden completo de las selecciones del Plata y Negro en el Draft.
Advertising