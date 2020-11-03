Raiders Mailbag: Will the defense continue to shake things up?

Nov 03, 2020 at 11:35 AM
Levi Edwards

If we can take away anything from the Silver and Black's win Sunday, it's their toughness and will to win.

Neither rain, sleet nor snow could stop the Raiders from leaving FirstEnergy Stadium with their fourth win of the season over the Cleveland Browns. The weather was a significant factor for both teams, but the efficiency of Derek Carr and the power of Josh Jacobs run attack lead them to a huge win.

The Raiders' defense stepped up like never before this season, giving up just six points off two field goals to the Browns. It's the fewest points the Raiders have allowed in a game since 2012 — so those in the Mailbag comments calling for defensive changes will have to wait.

With the 4-3 Raiders going into SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Chargers next week, many of you asked some good questions recapping the win against the Browns and how to move forward as a team.

Dustin Menuey asks…

"How is Maurice Hurst?"

Maurice Hurst has been an enjoying an underrated season for the Raiders that his stat line may not indicate. He's been a big contributing factor in forcing quarterback pressures and disrupting the run game.

Hurst appeared to suffer a non-contact ankle injury in Sunday's win against the Browns and was ruled out in the second half. After the game, Coach Gruden announced that he suffered an ankle sprain and remains questionable for the Chargers game. Gruden is hopeful that even if Hurst misses the game, his backups will be able to contribute in a big way.

"(Kendal) Vickers did what he did in Kansas City. He came in and played some valuable snaps and played well," said Gruden. "Johnathan Hankins had an outstanding game. Those two guys are going to have to step up for us obviously if Mo is out."

Doug Shiner asks…

"Why are we not using Renfrow and Waller as much as we did the first couple of games?"

Passing the ball at all in Cleveland was a challenge, so it's a little unfair to judge targets based on that game alone. But Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow still led the Raiders in receptions against the Browns, and it's fair to say they're big components of the Silver and Black offense, and it will remain like that.

Defenses around the league has recognized the legitimate threats that Waller and Renfrow pose and are doing a lot to take them out of their game. It's resulted in the Pro Bowl tight end and former Clemson standout getting a few less targets in the past couple of games.

Despite not seeing as many targets as they did in the beginning of the season, they have also helped open up the passing game for other receivers such as Nelson Agholor and Jason Witten.

Jim Baker Navas asks…

"Why doesn't Paul Guenther blitz more? Or at least change the looks on the defense to disguise different coverages?

Jim, bro.

Paul Guenther put together his best defensive game plan this season against the Browns. Guenther, former defensive coordinator for the Bengals, appeared very familiar with his former division rival in the AFC North.

Guenther guided the Raiders' defense in giving up their lowest point total of the season and didn't give up a touchdown, the first time a Raiders' defense has done so since 2016.

Guenther also excelled in making sure he added a blitzer off the edge with safety Johnathan Abram, who was able to get significant pressure on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"Whenever PG calls my number I just try to do to the best of my ability," said Abram after the win in Cleveland. "Hitting the creases, making sure I'm low, because we have different pressures. We have run pressure and we have pass pressure, so I was just trying to do my best and do what I was coached to do."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Browns - Week 8

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 8 victory over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
1 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
2 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
3 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the bench before the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns.
4 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the bench before the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
5 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
6 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
7 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
8 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
9 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off a kicking tee before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
10 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off a kicking tee before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
11 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
12 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
13 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
14 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
15 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
16 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
17 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
18 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
19 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
20 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) huddle before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
21 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) huddle before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
22 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
23 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
24 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
25 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
26 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
28 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

David Richard/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
30 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
31 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
32 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
33 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
34 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
35 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
36 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders player during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
37 / 80

A Las Vegas Raiders player during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
38 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
39 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
40 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
41 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
42 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
43 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
44 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
46 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) rushes during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) rushes during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) snaps the ball to quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
48 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) snaps the ball to quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
49 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
50 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
51 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
52 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
53 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
54 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
55 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
56 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
57 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
58 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
59 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
60 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
61 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
62 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns .
63 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns .

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
64 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
65 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
66 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
67 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
68 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
The ball goes through the uprights on Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) 24-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
69 / 80

The ball goes through the uprights on Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) 24-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
70 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
71 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
72 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
73 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
74 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
75 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
76 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
77 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
78 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
79 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) tosses a football to fans as he exits the field after the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
80 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) tosses a football to fans as he exits the field after the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising