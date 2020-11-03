Raiders Mailbag: Will the defense continue to shake things up?

Doug Shiner asks…

"Why are we not using Renfrow and Waller as much as we did the first couple of games?"

Passing the ball at all in Cleveland was a challenge, so it's a little unfair to judge targets based on that game alone. But Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow still led the Raiders in receptions against the Browns, and it's fair to say they're big components of the Silver and Black offense, and it will remain like that.

Defenses around the league has recognized the legitimate threats that Waller and Renfrow pose and are doing a lot to take them out of their game. It's resulted in the Pro Bowl tight end and former Clemson standout getting a few less targets in the past couple of games.