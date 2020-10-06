Raiders Mailbag: Will the Raiders be able to stop the high-octane Chiefs?

Allen Longacre asks…

"I have same questions as every other team in NFL: how are we going to stop the KC Chiefs this week?"

*Insert Lil Uzi Vert 'Um I don't know' meme*

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are currently on a roll and have played stellar football on both sides of the ball up to this point in the season. The reason it's so difficult to stop the Chiefs is that someone always finds a way to step up and make a play, even if they don't have the momentum at the time. They are an extremely confident and fundamentally sound football team ran by a savvy coach in Andy Reid.

In order to stop the Chiefs, the Raiders will have to play their best football on both sides of the ball. Derek Carr must continue being accurate and smart with the football, as he's currently thrown for zero interceptions this week. The offense line will have to make sure they create space for Josh Jacobs and Alec Ingold to run and ram through the Chiefs' front seven.

The defense will also have to make sure Patrick Mahomes has an uncomfortable day. Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the league, and he can't be given time to make plays to his speedy receivers Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins.