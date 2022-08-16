Raiders make moves to bring roster to 85-player limit

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 85-player limit on their active roster.
RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|Vernon Butler
|DT
|6-4
|330
|Louisiana Tech
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|6-1
|203
|Florida
WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|Nate Brooks
|CB
|6-0
|192
|North Texas
|Gerri Green
|DE
|6-4
|250
|Mississippi State
|Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
|T
|6-6
|265
|Stony Brook