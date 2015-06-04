Raiders Make Roster Moves

WR Kris Durham. AP Photo

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent WR Kris Durham and undrafted free agent LB Chase Williams, the club announced Thursday.

Durham joins the Raiders following stints with the Tennessee Titans (2014), Detroit Lions (2012-13) and Seattle Seahawks (2011). His career totals include 27 games played with 16 starts, 55 receptions for 699 yards (12.7 avg.) and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-6, 216-pounder had a breakout season with Detroit in 2013, starting 13-of-16 games with 38 catches for 490 yards and two scores. The former Georgia standout entered the league as a fourth-round pick (107th overall) by Seattle in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Williams signs with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent following a four-year career at Virginia Tech. From 2011-14, he saw action in 47 games, starting 10, and totaled 101 tackles (44 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defensed. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder started a personal-best nine games in 2014, notching 72 tackles on the season with 3.5 sacks.