Raiders Make Roster Moves

Jun 04, 2015 at 07:10 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
060415-roster-cp.jpg

WR Kris Durham. AP Photo

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent WR Kris Durham and undrafted free agent LB Chase Williams, the club announced Thursday. 

Durham joins the Raiders following stints with the Tennessee Titans (2014), Detroit Lions (2012-13) and Seattle Seahawks (2011). His career totals include 27 games played with 16 starts, 55 receptions for 699 yards (12.7 avg.) and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-6, 216-pounder had a breakout season with Detroit in 2013, starting 13-of-16 games with 38 catches for 490 yards and two scores. The former Georgia standout entered the league as a fourth-round pick (107th overall) by Seattle in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Williams signs with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent following a four-year career at Virginia Tech. From 2011-14, he saw action in 47 games, starting 10, and totaled 101 tackles (44 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defensed. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder started a personal-best nine games in 2014, notching 72 tackles on the season with 3.5 sacks.

To make room on the roster, the Raiders have waived TE Scott Simonson and waived/injured LB Jacoby Hale. In addition, WR Andre Debose has been placed on the reserve/injured list, while LB Miles Burris was waived from the reserve/injured list.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising