Raiders meet newest addition to LV Metro PD K-9 Raider, distribute trading cards

Oct 03, 2020 at 12:30 PM
The Las Vegas Raiders this week visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Division to meet the newest addition to the team, K-9 Raider, who was purchased for the unit by the Silver and Black. The Raiders contingent also distributed customized trading cards to each member of the K-9 unit that showed the officers posing with their four-legged fellow crime fighters.

Raiders Alumni Kenny Shedd and Steve Wisniewski and team President Marc Badain toured the facility, attended a debrief, then presented the cards that will be distributed by the officers to members of the Las Vegas community. Wisniewski's son is a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer, while Shedd is currently an officer with the San Leandro Police Department in California. The Raiders also doled out Raiders-themed dog toys to the K-9 officers and concluded the visit enjoying a meal with the officers. 

This event marks the second involvement in the past week between the Raiders and first responders. Last week, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers from South Central Area Command Police led local police agencies and first responders, including Clark County Fire Department and American Medical Response, in sending off the Raiders when they traveled to face the New England Patriots.

Giveaway bags sit on a table during the Raiders visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 division to distribute customized trading cards for each K-9 officer and meet the newest addition to the team, K-9 Raider.
Customized trading cards sit in boxes during the Raiders visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 division.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Steve Wisniewski and team President Marc Badain during the Las Vegas Raiders visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 division.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Kenny Shedd during the Las Vegas Raiders visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 division.
K-9 police officers look over a gift from the Raiders during their visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 division.
A K-9 police officer holds up a customized trading card during the Raiders visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 division.
A K-9 police officer during the Raiders visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 division.
A K-9 police officer during the Raiders visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 division.
K-9 Raider, the newest addition to the K-9 division at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, goes through drills during the Las Vegas Raiders visit to the police department.
K-9 Raider, the newest addition to the K-9 division at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, goes through drills during the Las Vegas Raiders visit to the police department.
K-9 Raider, the newest addition to the K-9 division at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, goes through drills during the Las Vegas Raiders visit to the police department.
K-9 Raider, the newest addition to the K-9 division at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, goes through drills during the Las Vegas Raiders visit to the police department.
