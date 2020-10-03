Raiders meet newest addition to LV Metro PD K-9 Raider, distribute trading cards

The Las Vegas Raiders this week visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Division to meet the newest addition to the team, K-9 Raider, who was purchased for the unit by the Silver and Black. The Raiders contingent also distributed customized trading cards to each member of the K-9 unit that showed the officers posing with their four-legged fellow crime fighters.

Raiders Alumni Kenny Shedd and Steve Wisniewski and team President Marc Badain toured the facility, attended a debrief, then presented the cards that will be distributed by the officers to members of the Las Vegas community. Wisniewski's son is a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer, while Shedd is currently an officer with the San Leandro Police Department in California. The Raiders also doled out Raiders-themed dog toys to the K-9 officers and concluded the visit enjoying a meal with the officers.