Raiders meet newest addition to LV Metro PD K-9 Raider, distribute trading cards

The Las Vegas Raiders this week visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Division to meet the newest addition to the team, K-9 Raider, who was purchased for the unit by the Silver and Black. The Raiders contingent also distributed customized trading cards to each member of the K-9 unit that showed the officers posing with their four-legged fellow crime fighters.
Raiders Alumni Kenny Shedd and Steve Wisniewski and team President Marc Badain toured the facility, attended a debrief, then presented the cards that will be distributed by the officers to members of the Las Vegas community. Wisniewski's son is a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer, while Shedd is currently an officer with the San Leandro Police Department in California. The Raiders also doled out Raiders-themed dog toys to the K-9 officers and concluded the visit enjoying a meal with the officers.
This event marks the second involvement in the past week between the Raiders and first responders. Last week, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers from South Central Area Command Police led local police agencies and first responders, including Clark County Fire Department and American Medical Response, in sending off the Raiders when they traveled to face the New England Patriots.
