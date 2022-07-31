The Las Vegas Raiders mourn the passing of Bill Russell, a true champion and American sporting giant, and a dear member of the Raiders Family.
An unparalleled competitor who changed the game of basketball as a transcendent force in the NBA, Russell was also a beacon of social change and a civil rights icon during a turbulent period in professional sports and beyond. Russell attended McClymonds High School in Oakland and was a passionate supporter of his hometown Raiders.
The Raider Nation joins the world in mourning the loss of an all-time great.