Raiders mourn the passing of Bill Russell

Jul 31, 2022 at 03:33 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

The Las Vegas Raiders mourn the passing of Bill Russell, a true champion and American sporting giant, and a dear member of the Raiders Family.

An unparalleled competitor who changed the game of basketball as a transcendent force in the NBA, Russell was also a beacon of social change and a civil rights icon during a turbulent period in professional sports and beyond. Russell attended McClymonds High School in Oakland and was a passionate supporter of his hometown Raiders.

The Raider Nation joins the world in mourning the loss of an all-time great.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Hunter Renfrow, Davante Adams tandem looking encouraging

A few observations from the Raiders' Sunday morning Training Camp practice.

news

'I played all my games in this stadium': Josh McDaniels returning to a familiar field for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Josh McDaniels will coach his first game at the helm of the Raiders in his former high school stadium this Thursday.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/30: Derek Carr looking comfortable in new offense

Top takeaways from Back Together Saturday and the Las Vegas Raiders' eighth Training Camp practice.

news

Raiders sign RB Austin Walter

Additionally, the Raiders have placed LB Kyler Fackrell on the Reserve/Injured list.

Advertising