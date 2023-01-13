Raiders mourn the passing of Calvin Muhammad

Jan 13, 2023 at 03:26 PM

The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Calvin Muhammad, who played two seasons with the Silver and Black during an eight-year pro football career.

Originally a 12th-round selection in the 1980 NFL Draft, Muhammad totaled 16 receptions for 344 yards with three touchdowns for the Raiders from 1982-83, averaging a remarkable 21.5 yards per catch. He was a member of the Raiders' Super Bowl XVIII Championship team.

The condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with the Muhammad family at this time.

